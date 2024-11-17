ADC polls reveal cracks within VPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 16: Cracks have appeared in the Voice of the People Party (VPP) following the declaration of the KHADC and JHADC poll candidates with its North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum calling for an end to favouritism in the party.

On Saturday, Nongrum expressed unhappiness with the party’s decision to field Strong Pillar Kharjana from the Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituency.

“Is this clean politics you are talking about? You are fighting against favouritism in MPSC. Why don’t you clean up favouritism first? Charity begins at home,” he said.

“I am unhappy because they (VPP) are walking away from me. They are never consulting me, a party MLA. I had raised the issue when the State Executive Committee (SEC) met to prepare the list of the candidates,” Nongrum said.

He said he informed the party in the very first meeting of the SEC that Kharjana was a ticket aspirant from the Jaiaw constituency but was nominated from the Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah seat instead.

Expressing shock and dismay, he said: “It is as if we are appearing for an exam conducted by the DSC and declaring the MPSC results.”

Stating that he is a man of principles and dares to speak his mind, he said, “I leave it to the people as I have been representing the constituency for 17 years as an MLA and MDC, and I should not mislead my people.”

Nongrum said he would no longer comment on the ADC polls after a missive from the party. When contacted, VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said, “Let the people of the North Shillong constituency talk about it for necessary clarification.”

The party recently declared its list of 27 candidates for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council polls and 24 for the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council polls slated next year.