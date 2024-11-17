Sunday, November 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Centre to hold national workshop on effective redressal of public grievances

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 17 :The government is set to organise a national workshop on the effective redressal of public grievances in the national capital on Monday, reflecting the commitment to responsive governance and enhancing citizens’ experiences with public grievance mechanisms.

In pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effective, timely and meaningful redressal of public grievances and taking forward his directive that all ministries and departments should continuously improve their grievance redressal systems, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will organise the national workshop.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, will deliver the keynote address and launch key initiatives to reinforce grievance redressal.

These initiatives include the Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) 2023 and the CPGRAMS Mobile App 2.0.

The workshop will include five sessions and 22 presentations by senior officials from ministries and departments.

DARPG will highlight use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics in Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), focusing on intelligent grievance management.

BHASHINI, IIT Kanpur will showcase their contributions to CPGRAMS enhancements during the workshop.

About 500 officials from central Ministries and departments and state governments are expected to participate in the workshop which will formulate the roadmap forward for effective redressal of public grievances.

Last month, PM Modi urged the top bureaucrats and ministers to ensure that issues and grievances of people are promptly addressed and acted upon rather than shuffling the files between desks.

PM Modi further suggested a ‘Janta Darbar’ model for Secretaries, where they could review people’s grievances once a week, while the entire process being overseen by the respective ministers.

–IANS

Previous article
Himachal Cabinet approves upgradation of three municipal councils
Next article
Centre releases commemorative postage stamp on sickle cell eradication by 2047
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC seeks explanation from registry for accepting counter affidavit from non-party

New Delhi, Nov 17 : A 2-judge Bench of the Supreme Court has sought an explanation from the...
NATIONAL

Maha: Security beefed up after mob attack on BJP’s Navneet Rana

Amravati (Maharashtra), Nov 17 :Tight security measures have been implemented in Amravati after a mob attacked former   during...
NATIONAL

Bengal lottery scam: Lucky draws on unsold tickets, ED unearths fraud

Kolkata, Nov 17 :The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the alleged financial fraud and money laundering through lottery...
NATIONAL

J&K L-G chairs high-level security review meet

Jammu, Nov 17 : J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is chairing a high-level security meeting on Sunday in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC seeks explanation from registry for accepting counter affidavit from non-party

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 17 : A 2-judge Bench of...

Maha: Security beefed up after mob attack on BJP’s Navneet Rana

NATIONAL 0
Amravati (Maharashtra), Nov 17 :Tight security measures have been...

Bengal lottery scam: Lucky draws on unsold tickets, ED unearths fraud

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Nov 17 :The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing...
Load more

Popular news

SC seeks explanation from registry for accepting counter affidavit from non-party

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 17 : A 2-judge Bench of...

Maha: Security beefed up after mob attack on BJP’s Navneet Rana

NATIONAL 0
Amravati (Maharashtra), Nov 17 :Tight security measures have been...

Bengal lottery scam: Lucky draws on unsold tickets, ED unearths fraud

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Nov 17 :The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge