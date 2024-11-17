Sunday, November 17, 2024
NATIONAL

Centre releases commemorative postage stamp on sickle cell eradication by 2047

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Nov 17 :The Sickle Cell Eradication-2047 initiative aims to create a healthier future for tribal communities, according to the Department of Posts, as it launched a special postage stamp.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled the commemorative postage stamp dedicated to the Sickle Cell Eradication- 2047 initiative.

The commemorative stamp honours Madhya Pradesh’s initiative to combat the high prevalence of sickle cell anemia in tribal regions and highlights the commitment to eradicate this hereditary disease by 2047.

The Sickle Cell Eradication Mission was launched in phases, initially covering districts like Alirajpur and Jhabua and later expanding to 17 states across India.

Essential measures include the setup of AIIMS Bhopal’s specialized lab for newborn testing, prenatal diagnostics in partnership with Sankalp India, and a robust mobile app and National Sickle Cell Portal for effective tracking and reporting.

Sickle cell anemia poses a significant health challenge, especially among tribal populations. Through genetic counselling, community screening, and access to advanced diagnostic tools like HPLC machines, Madhya Pradesh is at the forefront of tackling this disease.

“This commemorative stamp by the Department of Posts reflects India’s dedication to addressing public health challenges and enhancing the well-being of its citizens,” said the Department of Posts.

In July last year, PM Modi launched National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission from Madhya Pradesh. He unveiled a portal and also released a guideline for the management of the disease and different modules for its monitoring.

The National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission (NSCAEM), which aims to address the pressing health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population, was announced in the Union Budget 2023.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has listed sickle cell disease as one of the 10 problems in India’s tribal health with Madhya Pradesh having the highest prevalence. An estimated 9,61,492 people are reported to be Sickle Cell careers, while 67,861 have Sickle Cell Anemia disease in Madhya Pradesh.

–IANS

