NATIONAL

KSRTC bus on Sabarimala route catches fire, no injuries reported

By: Agencies

Date:

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17: An empty KSRTC bus travelling on the Sabarimala pilgrimage route in Kerala caught fire early Sunday morning.

The bus was en route from Pampa to Nilakkal to pick up Sabarimala pilgrims when the fire broke out.

The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. at the 30th hairpin bend on the forested stretch between Chalakkayam and Nilakkal.

The driver noticed smoke and flames emanating from the vehicle and stopped it immediately. Although the bus was partially damaged, no injuries were reported.

Firefighting teams from Pampa and Nilakkal quickly responded to extinguish the blaze. Devaswom Board member A. Ajikumar visited the site following the incident.

The Kerala High Court has directed KSRTC not to allow devotees to travel in scheduled buses to Sabarimala.

It has also mandated that only buses with valid fitness certificates be used. Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced that the temple’s tantri (chief priest) has decided to keep the Sabarimala temple open for 18 hours daily during the pilgrimage season.

Food will be provided to devotees at Sannidanam, Pampa, and Nilakkal. Additionally, ‘chukkuvellam (water boiled with dried ginger)’ will be distributed at various locations.

This year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage season commenced on November 15, marking the start of the Malayalam month of Vrishchikam.

The Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy Temple attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year. To manage the influx of devotees, the TDB has introduced virtual booking for daily darshan, allowing around 70,000 devotees per day.

Spot booking facilities have also been introduced for convenience. Special Sabarimala pilgrim facilitation centres have been set up for devotees arriving from other states.

For spot bookings at Pampa, Vandiperiyar, and Erumeli, an Aadhaar card is mandatory. Pilgrims without an Aadhaar card can use their Voter ID card or passport and those who do not have a booking will not be permitted to enter Sannidanam.

Sabarimala devotees traditionally observe 41 days of penance, focusing on physical and mental purity.

During this period, devotees follow strict dietary restrictions, consuming simple, vegetarian meals. Rice is eaten only once a day, and all non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and betel paan are strictly avoided.

Breakfast is taken only after a bath, the application of ‘vibhuti’, and chanting of Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa.

Traditionally, devotees prepare their own meals during this period, carrying their ‘irumudikettu (a sacred bundle)’ on their heads, which contains rice and utensils for cooking.

–IANS

