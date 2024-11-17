Mawlai Dorbar bars VC’s entry into NEHU campus

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 16: Taking what may be called a resolute stance, the Mawlai Town Dorbar (MTD) has declared that North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla will not be allowed to re-enter the university campus.

Following the crisis prevailing in the university and students clamouring for his sacking, Prof Shukla has taken a leave till November 29, while senior most professor N Saha took charge as the in his stead,

Speaking to reporters after meeting the agitating students at the NEHU campus, MTD president Herlambok War stated that the Vice Chancellor must be removed from his position at all costs.

“We do not want the Vice Chancellor to set foot on the NEHU campus, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mawlai Town Dorbar,” War asserted. “We want to avoid further complications at the university. The students’ ongoing agitation, which could harm their health, should not continue because of the incumbent VC,” he added.

War acknowledged the measures already taken, including the formation of an inquiry committee and the appointment of the acting Vice Chancellor following Prof Shukla’s leave. However, he assured the students that the MTD stands firmly with them if the inquiry committee’s findings do not align with their interests.

Meanwhile, NEHUSU general secretary Toniho S Kharsati said the union would consider the MTD’s appeal to call off their indefinite hunger strike and explore alternative forms of protest. “We will convene as a students’ union to review and decide on the next course of action,” Kharsati added.

Rakkam appeals to students to call off stir

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Saturday appealed to the agitating students to call off their protest, reaffirming that the state government and the Centre are committed to the welfare of the students.

“Our Chief Minister has already taken up the matter and the Ministry of Education has also intervened. Proper procedure has to be followed. I am deeply concerned. The issue is genuine and we stand with them but things are now on the right track,” said Sangma.

Stating that everybody is concerned about the health of the students taking part in the hunger strike and the academics of the university, he said, “We are with them. Now that the Ministry has taken up the matter and heard the issue, I appeal to them to call off the protest on the grounds of health and academics. I request them to start attending classes,” the minister said.

The Ministry of Education had on Thursday announced the formation of a two-member committee to investigate alleged mismanagement and administrative failures at NEHU.

DK Himanshu, Under Secretary in the Ministry of Education, said the committee will be led by Prof DP Singh, former Chairman of the University Grants Commission, as Chairman. Prof Dilip Chandra Nath, a former Vice Chancellor of the Assam University, will be the other member.

The committee will investigate the various allegations that came to the Ministry’s attention such as NEHU’s declining rankings. The decline has been attributed to alleged administrative negligence.

The other matters that came to the Ministry’s notice include allegations raised about irregular appointments, including those of Registrar and Deputy Registrar, which are believed to have contributed to inefficiencies within the university.

“Reports indicated that maintenance and basic infrastructure have been neglected, adversely affecting the academic environment and student welfare. Numerous complaints and memoranda from student bodies, including demands for essential reforms, have allegedly been ignored by the Vice Chancellor,” the ministry said in a statement.

The committee is expected to submit its report, along with recommendations for corrective actions, within 15 days. The university authorities have been directed to fully cooperate with the committee and provide all necessary documents and support for the investigation.