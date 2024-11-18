Monday, November 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Manipur conflict: Centre yet to understand gravity of the situation, says Gaurav Gogoi

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Nov 18 /–/ Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi has accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of underestimating the severity of the situation in Manipur and failing to understand the gravity of the ethnic conflict even after a year and half since the northeastern state has been on the boil.

In a video message, Gogoi blamed the central government for “adopting a step-motherly attitude towards Manipur, and refusing to act decisively to control the volatile situation” in the state.

Notably, Manipur has been on edge since May 2023 owing to ethnic strife between the Imphal Valley-based Meitei community and the hill-dwelling Kuki-Zo groups.

“It has been more than a year since the conflict in Manipur broke out, and still, Prime Minister Modi refuses to act decisively. There seems to be a step-motherly attitude in the corridors of power in New Delhi. They think that Manipur is a small state, and the conflict is an ordinary conflict between two communities. They simply do not have an understanding of the gravity of the situation,” the Congress leader said.

“We cannot fathom why the Prime Minister refuses to take stock of the situation in Manipur and prefers to stay abroad. With this attitude, Manipur will not return to peace. For us, that (peace) is most important. We want peace and harmony and life to be preserved in the state of Manipur,” he said.

Gogoi also took potshots at Union home minister Amit Shah, alleging that despite the latter chairing so many review meetings on the law-and-order situation, the ethnic crisis has prolonged and a solution to the problem still eludes the state.

“Clearly, the Union home minister, despite taking so many review meetings of the law-and-order situation, has failed,” he remarked.

Apart from the ethnic strife, the recent recovery of the bodies of civilians comprising women and children, has aggravated the situation, prompting reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of the state, including Jiribam.

Meanwhile, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra also criticised the Prime Minister’s stance so far on the conflict.

“The Prime Minister is still silent. He has never visited Manipur or spoken about the situation in the state since the conflict began,” the state Congress chief said.

Previous article
Japanese researchers find diabetes drugs’ potential to protect kidneys
Next article
Assam CM used police and administration to get votes, alleges Congress MP
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

COP29: India bats for enhanced climate finance, technology transfer

Baku, Nov 18: India on Monday sought access to enhanced financial resources, technology transfer and technical cooperation, and...
INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi gifts Kolhapur-made ‘panchamrit kalash’ to Nigerian President

New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu a 'Silofar...
NATIONAL

India’s electronics sector set to create 12 million jobs amid skill hunting: Report

New Delhi, Nov 18: As India's electronics industry witnesses unprecedented growth, it is set to create 12 million...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU CMO urges agitating students to call off fast

Shillong, Nov 18: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in-charge of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Dr Carol Mukhim...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

COP29: India bats for enhanced climate finance, technology transfer

NATIONAL 0
Baku, Nov 18: India on Monday sought access to...

PM Modi gifts Kolhapur-made ‘panchamrit kalash’ to Nigerian President

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

India’s electronics sector set to create 12 million jobs amid skill hunting: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 18: As India's electronics industry witnesses...
Load more

Popular news

COP29: India bats for enhanced climate finance, technology transfer

NATIONAL 0
Baku, Nov 18: India on Monday sought access to...

PM Modi gifts Kolhapur-made ‘panchamrit kalash’ to Nigerian President

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

India’s electronics sector set to create 12 million jobs amid skill hunting: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 18: As India's electronics industry witnesses...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge