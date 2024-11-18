NEHU panel to prepare internal report for probe committee

SHILLONG, Nov 17: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has constituted a committee to prepare an internal report to be submitted to the two-member committee constituted by the Ministry of Education to probe alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within the university.

The committee comprises members from NEHUTA, NEHUSU, KSU NEHU unit, senior professors and other stakeholders. It will be headed by NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma as chairman.

Kma told The Shillong Times on Sunday that they are preparing a report to present a strong case on the allegations of irregularities and wrongdoings against Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.

According to him, the committee was constituted after the Ministry of Education-constituted committee asked VC in-charge Prof Nirmalendu Saha to submit a report.

Kma said the internal committee is likely to submit its report by Tuesday. He said the report will dwell on the four points indicated by the ministry on the terms of reference of the committee.

He added that it will be kind of a dossier against Prof Shukla where they will back their observations on his wrongdoings with strong documents. He said the irregularities and wrongdoings committed by the VC are too many.

“It is an extensive exercise to prepare the report,” the committee chairman said.

When contacted, NEHU acting Registrar B Rynjah said they have not received any intimation on the visit of the two-member committee to the university.

DK Himanshu, Under Secretary in the Ministry of Education, earlier stated that the two-member committee will be led by Prof DP Singh, former Chairman of the University Grants Commission, as chairman. Prof Dilip Chandra Nath, a former VC of the Assam University, will be the other member.

The committee will probe allegations such as NEHU’s declining rankings, controversial appointments, infrastructural neglect and “non-responsiveness” of Prof Shukla.

A significant drop in NEHU’s ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework is attributed to alleged administrative negligence.

It is alleged that irregular appointments, including those of the Registrar and the Deputy Registrar, contributed to the university’s inefficiency, and poor maintenance and neglect of basic amenities and infrastructure adversely affected academic environment and student welfare.

The VC allegedly ignored multiple complaints and memoranda from student bodies, including demands for essential reforms.

Hunger strike continues, students firm on VC’s removal

The ongoing indefinite hunger strike by the NEHUSU and KSU NEHU unit entered the 13th day on Sunday.

NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun, who was admitted in the Critical Care Unit at Shillong Civil Hospital, returned to the university campus to rejoin the hunger strike.

Sohtun, who is still under medication, was advised by doctors to remain at the hospital for another six days but he decided to ignore the medical advice and resumed his hunger strike with other students.

NEHUSU finance secretary Ymphaidien Sutong said the doctor at the university campus is monitoring his health since he has to take some doses of antibiotic drip due to stomach infection.

He also said that several students were shifted to the university’s health centre since their BP and sugar levels were low. They will return to the protest site to continue the hunger strike after their condition improves, he added.

At the same time, Sutong informed that the NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit are yet to discuss their future course of action.

He said that the total shutdown of the university campus will continue for now.

“We are firm in our decision to continue with our indefinite hunger strike till our demand for removal of Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla is met,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NEHU Music Club is organising a programme “Anthem of Hope” at the administrative block of the university at 4 pm on Monday to express solidarity with the agitating students.