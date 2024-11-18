Public outrage over VIP culture after biker’s death

SHILLONG, Nov 17: The growing discontent over the state’s VIP culture has sparked widespread calls for change. People in Meghalaya and beyond have started a social media campaign to say “No to VIP culture” and “Down with VIP culture” following the death of a biker during the Cherry Blossom Festival on Friday.

The rider, identified as 30-year-old Hudderfield Rymbui, a resident of Nongtalang, West Jaintia Hills, was hit by a police vehicle performing escort duty for Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

Renowned musician, Rudy Wahlang started the social media movement asking elected representatives and officials to “set the example” by shunning the VIP culture.

“This VIP culture in Meghalaya has to stop. Period. Whether it is the CM, Deputy CM and other ministers, MLAs and their families and friends, govt employees, the Indian Army… Just stop this damn disrespect and disregard for law and order. Just because you are in ‘control’ does not mean that you can do whatever you want. Have some self-respect,” he said.

“What we all saw on our way to the Cherry Blossom Festival was the worst form of disrespect and indignity! You so-called VIPs should be made to be at the venue one hour before the festival starts so that we mere mortals can drive to the venue peacefully,” he said, referring to the Cherry Blossom Festival.

“Also, so that the Traffic Police can do their job the way they are supposed to. The Traffic Police were lacking and even though they tried to keep cars in line (it was working well for a time) until the big shots arrived then all hell broke loose. It became a 4-lane, one-way road!” he stated.

Supporting the social movement, Monk Indya commented, “Couldn’t agree more. The babu and VIP culture should STOP!

Another social media user, Amba Jamir said, “Indeed, this culture of VIPs travelling with all the show is uncalled for. If they want to come to a public event, they should do so without causing any inconvenience to the public at large.”

Donboklang Ryntathiang, supporting the trend, said: “No to all the abusers of power!”

Referring to the hit-and-run case involving the Tourism minister’s escort vehicle, social media user Ban N Mawrie commented, “What if it happens in their own family? Such an accident occurred through the carelessness of the high level.”

Another user Aiborlang Andrew Chyne wrote, “This is so disturbing. Sad for the lost soul and their loved ones would never be able to come out from their trauma.”

“In the old days, we had kings and aristocrats who did not hide their contempt of their subjects. Now, we have servants of the people who hoodwink everyone with their humble servant claims while actually lording over everyone around and utter contempt to their masters. It is the biggest scam of democracy,” commented River Wallang.

Alemla Longkumer commented, “Just goes to depict our obsession with power and all that comes along with it. Had they had the sense to serve, they would be the first to address such problems.”

Another social media user, Brumel Momin wrote: “This exactly happened at the Me’Gong Festival last year. Hope this won’t happen this time.” Len Gangte hoped: “The authorities that be, see the post to be the change. Cheers!”

VPP demands public apology from Tourism minister

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Sunday asked Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh to take moral responsibility of the biker’s death and issue a public apology.

“We demand that the minister concerned publicly apologise and accept moral responsibility, while justice must be delivered to the victim. I also take this opportunity to appeal to all VPP members and potential members to renounce any tendency toward VIP culture,” said VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh.

The escort vehicle involved in the collision with the motorcycle was identified and detained. Sources confirmed that it was part of the convoy escorting Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

Expressing the party’s anguish, Myrboh said, “The VPP deeply mourns the loss of a precious life caused by the perpetuation of VIP culture, which has persisted from previous governments to the present.”

He further remarked, “It is shameful that those in power prioritize status, position, and vanity over human life. However, this is not surprising. It is precisely for this reason that the VPP views the fight against VIP culture as an integral part of our broader battle against corruption and unaccountable governance.”

The party also extended its condolences to the victim’s family. “We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and pray that God may comfort them during this tragic time,” Myrboh said.

KHNAM wants VIP culture abolished

The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) on Sunday condemned the growing VIP culture in the state and called for its immediate abolition.

“The recent accident, where the movement of VIPs led to the death of a youth and severely injured his partner, highlights the dangers posed by this VIP culture in our state,” said KHNAM working president Thomas Passah in a statement.

He added, “We strongly condemn this VIP culture, and its abolishment is the need of the hour.”

Passah also cited a Supreme Court ruling in the Abhay Singh Vs Union of India case, which termed the use of red beacons a “menace.”

“A large number of those using vehicles with red lights have no respect for the laws of the country and treat ordinary citizens with contempt,” he said, referring to the court’s observations.

He further noted that the Supreme Court highlighted how the use of red beacons on vehicles by public representatives and civil servants has no parallel in other democratic nations. “The movement of these VIPs with red beacons has caused traffic jams, accidents, and immense inconvenience to the public,” he stated.

Referring to the tragic death of the youth, Passah expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. “We sympathise with the family for their loss. Since an FIR has been lodged, it is crucial that those responsible for this misuse of power, which led to the death of a civilian, are penalised promptly.”

He also emphasised the importance of pursuing justice without delay. “The incident was a hit-and-run case. As per Section 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant laws, we cannot allow the case to progress at a slow pace or be swept under the rug once public attention fades,” he concluded.