Malki edge Pohkseh 2-1

Shillong, Nov 18: Malki SC reclaimed provisional first place in the Shillong Sports Association’s First Division 2024 by beating Pohkseh SC 2-1 at First Ground, Polo, here on Monday.

After a goalless first half, Pynhun Nongshli (50′) and Elisha Ryntathiang (62′) got Malki out in front, a position they held though Pohkseh were able to reduce the margin through Stevenson Shadap’s 72nd minute goal.

This was Malki’s fifth win of the season and takes them to 15 points, one ahead of Nongkseh SC and Mawtawar SC.

Mawtawar, though, have a game in hand over the other two sides and will have a chance to claim top spot when they will be in action on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s fixtures:

First Division – Mylliem SC vs Nongrah SC, 11:30AM, First Ground

First Division – Lawsohtun SC vs Matawar SC, 2:30PM, First Ground