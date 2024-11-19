Tuesday, November 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi, HM Shah, others pay heartfelt tributes to Rani Lakshmibai

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 19:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other BJP leaders, paid homage to Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi on her birth anniversary on Tuesday, lauding her bravery and pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence.

Sharing his tributes on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Tributes to the fearless Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, a true embodiment of courage and patriotism, on her Jayanti. Her bravery and efforts in the fight for freedom continue to inspire generations. Her leadership during times of adversity showed what true determination is.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also honoured Rani Lakshmibai, calling her the “great warrior queen” of Jhansi. Praising her unmatched valour, Shah stated, “Tributes to the great warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi on her birth anniversary. The unparalleled valour and bravery of Rani Lakshmibai not only challenged the British rule but also showcased the power of Indian women on the world stage.”

“The saga of valour of Rani Lakshmibai, who sacrificed her life to protect the motherland, inspires us to protect the nation even today. Her patriotism will forever remain alive in the heart of every Indian,” he further added. Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda also joined in the tributes.

He wrote on X, “I pay my heartfelt tributes to Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, the epitome of unmatched valour, who fought against the British rule till her last breath to protect the motherland, on her birth anniversary.”

He highlighted her revolutionary spirit, saying, “Rani Lakshmibai blew the trumpet of the freedom struggle in 1857 and declared a revolution against the British across the country. As a symbol of women’s power, the tales of her valour, courage, and patriotism are narrated with great pride in India and worldwide. Her immortal sacrifice and dedication to Mother India will inspire generations to come.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the valiant queen.

“Maharani Lakshmibai is the immortal warrior of India’s first freedom struggle whose stories of valour and sacrifice are heard and told all over the country. Today, on her birth anniversary, I remember and salute her. This country will never forget her struggle, efforts, and contribution to the fight for freedom,” Singh posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed similar sentiments, calling her an “amazing organiser” and a “unique woman of courage.” Sharing his tributes on X, he stated, “A heartfelt tribute to the great freedom fighter, the amazing organiser, the unique woman of courage Rani Lakshmibai, who with her valour gave a tough time to the tyrannical British army, on her birth anniversary! Her story of sacrifice, written in golden letters in the history of India, will continue to inspire everyone for ages to come.”

Rani Lakshmibai, also known as the Queen of Jhansi, was born on November 19, 1828. She emerged as a significant figure during India’s first war of independence in 1857-58. She displayed unmatched courage, leading her troops against British colonial forces and ultimately laying down her life during a battle near Gwalior at Kotah-ki-Serai in 1858.

Her legacy as a symbol of bravery and resistance remains enshrined in the annals of Indian history, inspiring generations to stand firm in the face of adversity.

IANS

Previous article
Punjab Police busts digital arrest cyber fraud gang based in Assam
Next article
PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 107th birth anniversary
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

‘Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more’: Federer’s emotional letter for retiring Nadal

New Delhi, Nov 19: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer wrote an emotional letter for his close friend Rafael...
Climate Change

India’s installed renewable energy capacity to reach 250 GW by March 2026

New Delhi, Nov 19: The installed renewable energy capacity (including large hydro) in India is projected to reach...
NATIONAL

‘Jharkhand has become second home for me’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 19:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Jharkhand has become a second...
NATIONAL

Resisting the new colonial masters: How India’s sovereignty stands firm amid Western pressure

India, a civilisation enriched with millennia of cultural, intellectual and political heritage has consistently demonstrated its strength in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more’: Federer’s emotional letter for retiring Nadal

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 19: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer...

India’s installed renewable energy capacity to reach 250 GW by March 2026

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Nov 19: The installed renewable energy capacity...

‘Jharkhand has become second home for me’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 19:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

‘Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more’: Federer’s emotional letter for retiring Nadal

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 19: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer...

India’s installed renewable energy capacity to reach 250 GW by March 2026

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Nov 19: The installed renewable energy capacity...

‘Jharkhand has become second home for me’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 19:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge