Tuesday, November 19, 2024
PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 107th birth anniversary

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to India’s first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, on the occasion of her 107th birth anniversary.

Posting a message on X, the Prime Minister said, “Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary.”

Indira Gandhi, popularly known as the ‘Iron Lady of India,’ was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, into a Kashmiri Pandit family. She was the daughter of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru.

National Integration Day, observed annually on November 19, coincides with Gandhi’s birth anniversary and serves to honour her pivotal role in shaping India’s political, social, and economic journey. As India progresses toward becoming a global power, National Integration Day acts as a reminder of Gandhi’s contributions to unifying the nation.

The observance was instituted by the Indian National Congress in 1985 to commemorate her efforts in promoting unity. The day holds deep significance, serving as an opportunity to celebrate India’s diversity and recognise the importance of collective efforts for the country’s development.

During her tenure as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her tragic assassination in 1984, Gandhi worked relentlessly to strengthen national integration. Her political career was defined by her unwavering commitment to unity and integrity. One of her landmark achievements was her decisive leadership during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Her actions solidified her reputation as a leader with a strong vision and resolve. Throughout her political life, she emphasised the importance of bringing people from diverse regions, cultures, and backgrounds together under a unified national identity. Her leadership and policies consistently aimed at fostering unity and advancing the nation’s development. National Integration Day continues to stand as a testament to Indira Gandhi’s enduring legacy and her efforts to unite the country in the face of numerous challenges.”

