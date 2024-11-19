Tuesday, November 19, 2024
NATIONAL

Police blow vehicle horn to prevent journos from hearing accused’s voice

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Nov 18: Kolkata Police on Monday brought R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy to Sealdah court in a vehicle but kept blowing its horn to prevent journalists from hearing his voice.
Roy had made certain remarks against former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal and claimed his innocence when he was being taken out of the prison van before being produced before Sealdah court on November 11, the opening day of the trial.
To prevent Roy from speaking during Monday’s appearance, police constantly honked the vehicle’s horn as he was escorted to the court building, eyewitnesses said.
Monday marked the fifth day that Roy had been presented before the court as part of the ongoing trial, which is being heard in-camera on a day-to-day basis.
Three persons deposed before the court during the day, sources said.
So far, 12 witnesses have testified in the trial, which is being conducted under Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das.
The CBI is investigating the case following an order from the Calcutta High Court.
The body of the on-duty doctor, who had been working at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, was discovered in the seminar room of the facility on August 9. The crime led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim. (PTI)

