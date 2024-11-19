National Nuggets

India top sender of int’l students to US: Report

New Delhi, Nov 18: More than 3.3 lakh Indians are studying in the US, making India the “top sender” of international students to America for the first time in 15 years, according to the Open Doors Report 2024 released on Monday. In the academic year 2022-23, the leading source country for international students in the US was China followed by India. According to the latest Open Doors Report, the number of Indian students studying in the US in the academic year 2023-24 is at an “all-time high” at 3,31,602, a rise of 23 per cent from 2022-23 when the number stood at 2,68,923. “India is now the leading country of origin for international students in the United States, accounting for 29 per cent of the total international student population,” according to a note shared by the US Embassy on the Open Doors Report 2024. According to official data associated with the latest report, the top five source countries for international students in the US for 2023-24 are — India, China (2,77,398), South Korea (43,149), Canada (28,998) and Taiwan (23,157). (PTI)

CBI books man who posed as PMO official

New Delhi, Nov 18: The CBI has booked a man for allegedly posing as an official from the Prime Minister’s Office and duping people by offering them favours. The central probe agency acted on a complaint from the PMO against J K Parida, a resident of Sector 99, Noida. His various purported social media profiles showed him as “P.R.E.S.S. of India Bureau at Parliament House”, “DG(Confidential Press Information) P.R.E.S.S of INDIA BUREAU NEW DELHI” etc. “Prima facie, this appears to be a case of impersonation as an official of PMO and misuse of the name of PMO since no such official has ever worked/is working in this office,” the complaint alleged. The PMO alleged that Parida posed as an official from the PMO and offered “favours in lieu of monetary considerations”. (PTI)

Five Naxalites killed in Bastar encounter

Raipur, Nov 18: Five Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region last week were senior cadres carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 28 lakh, a senior police official said on Monday. Police on Saturday claimed five Naxalites, including two women, were gunned down in an encounter with security personnel during a joint operation in the Abhujmaad area along the Narayanpur-Kanker inter-district border. Of them, woman cadre Vanoja Micha Karam, a divisional committee member, carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, while others carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. (PTI)

J&K man held for hacking mother-in-law

Jammu, Nov 18: A man allegedly hacked his mother-in-law to death besides critically injuring his wife and her sister with an axe over a family dispute in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said. The accused, Suresh Kumar, fled after attacking the trio at Kiya village on Sunday night but was arrested within 12 hours. Kumar attacked his mother-in-law Shanti Devi, wife Lalita, and sister-in-law Anju Devi with an axe. While the doctors declared Shanti Devi brought dead, Lalita and Anju Devi were referred to another hospital for specialised treatment. (PTI)