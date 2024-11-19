SEC final authority to decide on party tickets for KHADC polls :VPP

Shillong, Nov 12: The Voice of People Party (VPP) on Tuesday clarified that the State Election Committee (SEC) is the final authority as per the constitution of the party to decide on the allotment of the party ticket for the upcoming elections to the KHADC and JHADC.

VPP spokesperson, Batskhem Myrboh said that there is no provision in the party that the candidates should be recommended by the MLA.

“We have consciously framed the constitution to prevent any scope that the MLA has to be consulted for the selection of candidates,” Myrboh said while reacting to the allegation made by its party MLA from North Shillong, Adelbert Nongrum about the favouritism in the party in the allotment of the party ticket.

Nongrum had expressed unhappiness with the party’s decision to field Strong Pillar Kharjana from the Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituency.

Myrboh said that the state executive committee has taken the decision in the allotment of the party ticket based on the feedback that the committee collects and receives from the people.

The VPP spokesperson also said that it is a matter of convention they forwarded the names to the State Executive Committee for its approval.

“It’s not that required by the Constitution since it the State Election Committee which decides on the allotment of the party ticket. Any member of the party is expected to be disciplined and abide by the decisions of the State Election Committee on the allotment of the party ticket,” he said.

Talking on the list of candidates in the case of the two constituencies–Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah and Jaiaw constituencies, he said that they also brought the names before the meeting of the SEC was scheduled to be held on October 11.

“We could not meet to take a decision since the party MLA of North Shillong was not able to attend the meeting, as he was out of station. So the decision was deferred,” he said.

He said that they discussed the matter in another meeting which was held in November 8, 2024 adding that the party from North Shillong also was very much present in the meeting.

Stating that he (Nongrum) views was discussed in the meeting, he however said that the voice of the majority of the members of the SEC prevails and the final decision on the allotment of the party tickets for the two constituencies (Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah and Jaiaw) arrived upon.

“The accusation that that the state election committee did not consult or bypass or equal here does not arise, since we function strictly in accordance with the Constitution. I appeal to each and every member of the party to abide by the Constitution of the party,” Myrboh added.