Tuesday, November 19, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya chief secy appeals to NEHU students to suspend fast

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Nov 19: Chief Secretary, Donald P Wahlang on Tuesday appealed to the agitating NEHU students to suspend their indefinite hunger strike.

“I have come here with the specific objective to request the students to suspend their agitation pending the completion of the inquiry,” Wahlang who visited the agitating students at NEHU campus along with DGP, Idashisha Nongrang told reporters.

Wahlang informed that he had a word with the all them and told the reasons why they should suspend the agitation.

“I am confident that the different organisations who are agitating will sit together to suspend agitation. This is the only purpose of coming here. I have come here on behalf of the state government and also on my personal behalf,” the Chief Secretary said.

