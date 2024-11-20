Literary Fest draws sizeable attendance in Shillong

Shillong, Nov 20: Director of Meghalaya Tourism, Cyril Diengdoh, highlighting the success of the three-day literary festival, noted that Day 2 alone saw an attendance of nearly 6,000 people.

Similarly, around 3,500 people participated on the first day. Diengdoh emphasised that the event aimed to foster a reading culture in the state, with this edition featuring partnerships with several colleges and universities.

The three-day LitFest is to wrap up on Wednesday, with St Edmund’s school students are performing the famed Mamma Mia play in the evening.