Wednesday, November 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Literary Fest draws sizeable attendance in Shillong

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 20: Director of Meghalaya Tourism, Cyril Diengdoh, highlighting the success of the three-day literary festival, noted that Day 2 alone saw an attendance of nearly 6,000 people.

Similarly, around 3,500 people participated on the first day. Diengdoh emphasised that the event aimed to foster a reading culture in the state, with this edition featuring partnerships with several colleges and universities.

The three-day LitFest is to wrap up on Wednesday, with St Edmund’s school students are performing the famed Mamma Mia play in the evening.

Previous article
Four-storey building in Hyderabad tilts, authorities begin demolition
Next article
Voting a precious privilege, all must exercise: Tata Sons Chairman
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC pulls up ECI ‘for not taking steps’ for delimitation in Nagaland, Arunachal

Guwahati, Nov 20: The Supreme Court has questioned the Election Commission of India as to why no steps...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Neha Bhasin showcases her rap skills in her latest new-age hip-hop track

Mumbai, Nov 20:  Singer Neha Bhasin has released her first-ever rap song "Naam Toh Tu Janta Hai" on...
Economy

Rupee resilient despite FII outflows, India’s contribution to world market cap grows

Mumbai, Nov 20: India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals — robust GDP growth, controlled inflation, managed twin deficits and record...
Environment

Annual addition to green energy capacity likely to surpass 35 GW: Report

New Delhi, Nov 20: The annual renewable energy installation capacity is likely to surpass 35 gigawatt over the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC pulls up ECI ‘for not taking steps’ for delimitation in Nagaland, Arunachal

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: The Supreme Court has questioned the...

Neha Bhasin showcases her rap skills in her latest new-age hip-hop track

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Nov 20:  Singer Neha Bhasin has released her...

Rupee resilient despite FII outflows, India’s contribution to world market cap grows

Economy 0
Mumbai, Nov 20: India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals — robust...
Load more

Popular news

SC pulls up ECI ‘for not taking steps’ for delimitation in Nagaland, Arunachal

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: The Supreme Court has questioned the...

Neha Bhasin showcases her rap skills in her latest new-age hip-hop track

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Nov 20:  Singer Neha Bhasin has released her...

Rupee resilient despite FII outflows, India’s contribution to world market cap grows

Economy 0
Mumbai, Nov 20: India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals — robust...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge