Man held in Jaintia Hills for allegedly setting wife on fire

SHILLONG, Nov 19: West Jaintia Hills police on Tuesday arrested one Dahun Dkhar from Latyrke village in East Jaintia Hills for allegedly setting his wife on fire at his residence in Niriang village under Thadlaskein Block.

A local court on Tuesday remanded Dkhar to five days in police custody.

According to police, the incident occurred on September 29 but the accused brought her to the Jowai Civil Hospital a few days after the incident. She was referred to the Shillong Civil Hospital.

The incident surfaced on Monday after a well-wisher visited the wife since she had been missing from social gatherings for a long time.

The victim had not reported the matter to anyone as she had been threatened.