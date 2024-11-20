Wednesday, November 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NPP won’t sever ties with us: State BJP

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 19: The State BJP on Tuesday ruled out any chance of its coalition partner, NPP, repeating the Manipur instance of severing ties with the BJP, stating that the saffron party is crucial for the current MDA coalition government and without it the government will collapse.
“I don’t think it is going to happen in Meghalaya but if it happens how are they going to run the state? The state is in so much debt and is one of the poorest and if they think they can survive without BJP they have to expect some miracle or else the government will collapse,” BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak said which reacting to the withdrawal of support by the NPP from the BJP-led government in Manipur.
Pointing out that initially the NPP was left out of the ruling coalition and they had extended unconditional support just to be in the government, Marak said, “It is a political drama orchestrated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as they want to portray that they want to distance themselves from the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya where they suffered a big loss.”

Previous article
Man held in Jaintia Hills for allegedly setting wife on fire
Next article
Rakkam urges students to call off hunger strike
