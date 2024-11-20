Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Environment

Meghalaya women affected by HEC get training on Mushroom cultivation

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, Nov 20: Region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak in collaboration with the British Asian Trust organised a capacity building training on mushroom cultivation in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, one of the worst HEC-affected districts in the hill state.

The initiative was undertaken to supplement livelihood of the people affected by human-elephant conflict (HEC) in the area so as to facilitate coexistence between villagers and the wild elephants whose habitats have been constantly shrinking due to human-induced causes.

Around 25 women from several villages of Tikrikila Block of the district took part in the training held at Bordubi LP School. Arpana Rabha, an expert in the subject conducted hands-on training on Oyster mushroom cultivation.

Throughout the event, attendees learned about various mushroom species, cultivation techniques, and the economic benefits of this sustainable practice.

The programme not only aimed at stimulating local economic growth but also sought to promote sustainable livelihoods, ensuring that the participants could effectively apply what they learnt to improve their income and offset the losses incurred due to the burgeoning human elephant conflict.

Of these 25 villagers, seven were Aaranyak’s project beneficiaries, who were supported with 2 kg of mushroom spawn each.

The initiative was part of an ambitious project currently undertaken by Aaranyak and British Asian Trust, with support from Darwin Initiative to work with multi stakeholders to promote human-elephant coexistence in the region.

In West Garo Hills of Meghalaya, human-elephant conflict arises from habitat loss and encroachment, leading to crop raids, property damage, and occasional fatalities. Rapid urbanization and deforestation intensify clashes, threatening both human livelihoods and the survival of last remaining Asian elephant populations.

Aaranyak’s Anjan Baruah, Nipul Chakma, Swapan Das, Subash Ch Rabha, and Pankaj Das, and Village Champion Amrit Rabha coordinated the event.

NATIONAL

Amid flak, Himanta defends move to rename Karimganj

Guwahati, Nov 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday defended the state government’s decision to rename...
MEGHALAYA

Mary Kom made brand ambassador for Assam Rifles half marathon

Shillong, Nov 20:  MC Mary Kom has been declared as the Brand Ambassador for Assam Rifles Half Marathon, ...
NATIONAL

Terrorists’ have no place in civil society, asserts Manipur CM

Guwahati, Nov 20: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has asserted that “terrorists” who kill innocent women and...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad takes stock of ongoing projects in New Shillong Township

Shillong, Nov 20: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today inspected some of the ongoing urban projects in...

