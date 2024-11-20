NEHUSU, KSU NEHU suspend hunger strike

Shillong, Nov 20: The NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit on Wednesday has decided to suspend their indefinite hunger strike following requests from the teaching and non-teaching staffs of the university.

Announcing the decision, NEHUSU president, Sandy Sohtun said that the decision was also taken based on medical advice.

Sohtun. however, warned that they will resume their hunger strike or other forms agitation if the Union Ministry of Education failed to act by removing the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla.

The indefinite hunger strike was formally ended with the felicitation of the NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit leaders by Vice-Chancellor in-charge, Prof N Saha and other senior professors of the university.