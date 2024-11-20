NCW members call on Governor

SHILLONG, Nov 19: Members of the National Commission for Women (NCW), including Deblina Khongdup, paid a courtesy visit to Governor CH Vijayashankar at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

During the interaction, the delegation briefed the Governor on the Commission’s ongoing initiatives to safeguard and promote women’s rights across the country, with a particular focus on Meghalaya. They also presented the first-ever Khasi Calendar, based on the lunar cycle, which features 13 months and 8 days per week.

The discussion touched on various challenges faced by women in the state, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts to ensure their empowerment and well-being.

The Governor lauded the NCW’s efforts in addressing gender equality and women’s rights issues.

He highlighted the importance of raising awareness at the grassroots level and strengthening support systems to address grievances effectively.