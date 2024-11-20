Tri Hills Ensemble to celebrate cultural heritage of Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Nov 19: The third edition of the Tri Hills Ensemble, a festival celebrating the rich cultures of the Khasis, Jaintias, and Garos, will take place on November 21 and 22 at the State Central Library campus, Shillong. This year’s festival promises a vibrant two-day celebration of indigenous culture, blending cherished traditions with exciting new elements.

Organized by the Department of Arts and Culture, the event serves as a platform to showcase the region’s cultural heritage while supporting local artisans, performers, and entrepreneurs. Since its inception, the Tri Hills Ensemble has promoted the authentic expressions of Meghalaya’s unique tribes, highlighting their culture, cuisine, costumes, and dramatic arts.

As part of the inaugural programme, a trio of Welsh musicians will perform Khasi melodies on the harp, offering a captivating cultural fusion, while a writers’ conclave by the Khasi Authors Society on the theme “Ka Thur Bniah ia Ka Jingling Kyrpang U Khasi Ha Ka Kolshor” (Exploring the Cultural Identity of the Khasis) will take place on November 21. On November 22, the Kali Kit Kot group will host a panel discussion titled “Women’s Perspectives in Tribal Literature.”

The prestigious State Literary Award will also be conferred at the two-day event, recognising outstanding contributions to literature in Khasi and Garo, with four awardees to be honoured.

Other highlights of the event include a culinary showcase themed “My Indigenous Flavours” will allow participants to demonstrate their traditional skills, with prizes and certificates for all participants; the Fashion Society Shillong will present “A Dramatized Boutique of Traditional Weaves & Wefts,” merging traditional textiles with theatrical storytelling; and a ‘Shut Jabieng Quiz’ focusing on the Khasi language will engage and entertain visitors, celebrating the linguistic heritage of the region.

Local bands, including Summersalt (Shillong), Na U Bnai (Khasi Hills), The DOPOs Collective and SIKAMOA (Garo Hills), will enrich the festival with their diverse musical styles. Moreover, this year’s edition will feature exclusive performances by Vietnamese folk artists, adding an international flavour to the event.

The festival will also recognise tribal achievers across domains such as literature, arts and crafts, cuisine, fashion, films, and entrepreneurship.