Wednesday, November 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Tri Hills Ensemble to celebrate cultural heritage of Meghalaya

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Nov 19: The third edition of the Tri Hills Ensemble, a festival celebrating the rich cultures of the Khasis, Jaintias, and Garos, will take place on November 21 and 22 at the State Central Library campus, Shillong. This year’s festival promises a vibrant two-day celebration of indigenous culture, blending cherished traditions with exciting new elements.
Organized by the Department of Arts and Culture, the event serves as a platform to showcase the region’s cultural heritage while supporting local artisans, performers, and entrepreneurs. Since its inception, the Tri Hills Ensemble has promoted the authentic expressions of Meghalaya’s unique tribes, highlighting their culture, cuisine, costumes, and dramatic arts.
As part of the inaugural programme, a trio of Welsh musicians will perform Khasi melodies on the harp, offering a captivating cultural fusion, while a writers’ conclave by the Khasi Authors Society on the theme “Ka Thur Bniah ia Ka Jingling Kyrpang U Khasi Ha Ka Kolshor” (Exploring the Cultural Identity of the Khasis) will take place on November 21. On November 22, the Kali Kit Kot group will host a panel discussion titled “Women’s Perspectives in Tribal Literature.”
The prestigious State Literary Award will also be conferred at the two-day event, recognising outstanding contributions to literature in Khasi and Garo, with four awardees to be honoured.
Other highlights of the event include a culinary showcase themed “My Indigenous Flavours” will allow participants to demonstrate their traditional skills, with prizes and certificates for all participants; the Fashion Society Shillong will present “A Dramatized Boutique of Traditional Weaves & Wefts,” merging traditional textiles with theatrical storytelling; and a ‘Shut Jabieng Quiz’ focusing on the Khasi language will engage and entertain visitors, celebrating the linguistic heritage of the region.
Local bands, including Summersalt (Shillong), Na U Bnai (Khasi Hills), The DOPOs Collective and SIKAMOA (Garo Hills), will enrich the festival with their diverse musical styles. Moreover, this year’s edition will feature exclusive performances by Vietnamese folk artists, adding an international flavour to the event.
The festival will also recognise tribal achievers across domains such as literature, arts and crafts, cuisine, fashion, films, and entrepreneurship.

Previous article
NCW members call on Governor
Next article
Midnight’s daughters reflect on the contradictory upbringing of growing with the Republic of India
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NPP won’t sever ties with us: State BJP

SHILLONG, Nov 19: The State BJP on Tuesday ruled out any chance of its coalition partner, NPP, repeating...
MEGHALAYA

Man held in Jaintia Hills for allegedly setting wife on fire

SHILLONG, Nov 19: West Jaintia Hills police on Tuesday arrested one Dahun Dkhar from Latyrke village in East...
MEGHALAYA

Paul sniffs ‘political ploy’ in linking him to biker’s death

SHILLONG, Nov 19: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday suspected a “political ploy” behind the allegations that a...
MEGHALAYA

NE capitals least polluted, shows central data

New Delhi, Nov 19: Despite having traffic chaos and other urban problems, capitals of the Northeastern states, including...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NPP won’t sever ties with us: State BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 19: The State BJP on Tuesday ruled...

Man held in Jaintia Hills for allegedly setting wife on fire

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 19: West Jaintia Hills police on Tuesday...

Paul sniffs ‘political ploy’ in linking him to biker’s death

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 19: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

NPP won’t sever ties with us: State BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 19: The State BJP on Tuesday ruled...

Man held in Jaintia Hills for allegedly setting wife on fire

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 19: West Jaintia Hills police on Tuesday...

Paul sniffs ‘political ploy’ in linking him to biker’s death

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 19: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge