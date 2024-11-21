PM Modi congratulates Indian women’s hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy title

New Delhi, Nov 21:Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team for winning the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and said this success will motivate the young athletes.

India defeated China 1-0 in the final to be crowned Champions of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Wednesday for the third consecutive time.

“A phenomenal accomplishment! Congratulations to our hockey team on winning the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. They played exceptionally well through the tournament. Their success will motivate many upcoming athletes,” PM Modi posted on X.

Hockey India declared a reward of Rs 3 Lakh each for all players and Rs 1.5 Lakh each for all support staff following the Indian women’s triumphant victory in the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024.

Adding to this moment, the Asian Hockey Federation has also announced a reward for podium finishers for the very first time in the competition’s history. India will receive a substantial USD 10,000, while China and Japan will be awarded USD 7,000 and USD 5,000, respectively.

As a mark of celebration, the Bihar government has announced a significant cash award. Each player in the squad will receive Rs 10 lakhs in recognition of their outstanding performance at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium during the course of the tournament. In addition to this, Chief Coach Harendra Singh was rewarded with Rs 10 lakhs, while the rest of the support staff received Rs 5 lakhs each.

IANS