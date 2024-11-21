Thursday, November 21, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Students ‘temporarily’ end hunger strike after 16 days

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Sit-in to continue daily from 9 am to 5 pm till VC is removed

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the NEHU unit of Khasi Students’ Union on Wednesday decided to temporarily suspend their indefinite hunger strike following requests from several quarters.
The decision came on the 16th day of the hunger strike and following their meeting with the members of the North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association (MeTTA-NEHU) in the presence of Vice Chancellor in-charge Prof Nirmalendu Saha.
Announcing the decision to the teachers, students, non-teaching staff and civil society members who had waited outside the premises of the administrative building of the university, NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun said they made this decision after taking into consideration the requests made by teachers and staff.
He said although they decided to suspend their hunger strike, they will not leave the place and stage a sit-in demonstration from 9 am to 5 pm every day till Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla is removed.
“We will wait for the Union Ministry of Education to take action on the basis of the report submitted by the NEHU internal committee. If the ministry fails to fulfil our demand, then we may resume our hunger strike or take other measures,” Sohtun warned.
He added, “We will not remain silent but continue to raise our voice if the report of the two-member inquiry committee (constituted by the ministry) is not in our favour.”
He said the university’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in-charge Dr Carol Mukhim had also advised them not to continue with the hunger strike due to the deteriorating health condition of many protesting students.
Sohtun said it was not easy for him as the leader to see students participating in the hunger strike being shifted to hospitals or health centres.
Meanwhile, NEHUSU general secretary Toniho S Kharsati said the fight is not easy as they are taking on the incumbent VC who is adamant.
Stating that the VC never enquired about the health of the agitating students, Kharsati said he (VC) went “underground” and is trying to shy away from his responsibilities.
“We want to make it very clear that we don’t want Prof Shukla to enter the university again,” the student leader said.
He appealed to students to continue their support and work together to help rebuild NEHU’s image.
The indefinite hunger strike was formally suspended temporarily with the felicitation of the leaders of NEHUSU and KSU’s NEHU unit by the VC in-charge, senior professors, CMO in-charge and civil society members including NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa.

Previous article
Women panels mull ways to address flesh trade concern
Next article
Govt to construct futuristic administrative city in NST
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Curtains down on ‘most successful’ edition of Shillong Literary Festival

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The fourth edition of the annual Shillong Literary Festival concluded on Wednesday, leaving attendees with...
MEGHALAYA

ED conducts raids in several states, including Meghalaya

LOTTERY TICKET SCAM SHILLONG, Nov 20: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) sleuths conducted search operations at 22 premises in...
MEGHALAYA

Advise NEHU students to end hunger strike: HC to officials

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday directed the authorities to apprise and advise the...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU submits internal report to Edn Ministry

VC in-charge refuses to divulge confidential details SHILLONG, Nov 20: The internal committee constituted by NEHU Vice Chancellor in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Curtains down on ‘most successful’ edition of Shillong Literary Festival

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 20: The fourth edition of the annual...

ED conducts raids in several states, including Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
LOTTERY TICKET SCAM SHILLONG, Nov 20: The Directorate of Enforcement...

Advise NEHU students to end hunger strike: HC to officials

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 20: The High Court of Meghalaya on...
Load more

Popular news

Curtains down on ‘most successful’ edition of Shillong Literary Festival

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 20: The fourth edition of the annual...

ED conducts raids in several states, including Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
LOTTERY TICKET SCAM SHILLONG, Nov 20: The Directorate of Enforcement...

Advise NEHU students to end hunger strike: HC to officials

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 20: The High Court of Meghalaya on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge