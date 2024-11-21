Women panels mull ways to address flesh trade concern

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The illicit flesh trade that flourishes in Khyndai Lad after businesses close their shutters has drawn the attention of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW). Both bodies are considering research-based interventions to address the associated concerns, particularly health-related issues.

“As you are aware, sex trade or flesh trade has been legalised for the past four to five years, but even then, safety provisions must be followed. It is unfortunate that personal problems push individuals into this profession. While the situation is regrettable, we need to create awareness among them,” said NCW member Delina Khongdup.

When asked whether the NCW would reach out to those involved, Khongdup responded, “Yes. In Delhi and other parts of India, we organise conferences where we create awareness and collaborate with the AIDS Control Society to educate them. We will attempt to initiate similar steps here.”

The Khyndai Lad area transforms into a different world as night falls over the capital city. Alongside the clandestine business activities, frequent fights and quarrels are common.

MSCW chairperson Iamonlang Syiem affirmed the commission’s commitment to addressing the issue. “It is high time we take action. We need to study what is happening on the ground and strategise. This requires collective effort,” she said.

When asked about conducting a study, Syiem confirmed, “Absolutely, we are working on it. We cannot address an issue without a scientific approach.”

She also highlighted the need for formal interventions, stating, “While NGOs are helping by providing healthcare and other support, formal interventions have not been initiated. The Women’s Commission has been discussing this and feels it is high time we take it up.”

Syiem further noted that efforts by the Social Welfare Department, such as enrolling individuals in welfare schemes and providing rations, have seen limited participation.

Adding to the discourse, MSCW member Kharsyntiew raised concerns about the lack of shelter for transgender individuals. “We receive frequent calls from the police requesting shelter homes for transgender people, but there are none in the state. Although the central government has provisions, a specific shelter home has not been set up here,” she said.

She explained that while some transgender individuals have families, many face abandonment due to lack of acceptance of their lifestyle.

When asked about the numbers, Kharsyntiew said, “The Social Welfare department has the figures for the transgender population in the state, but from what we observe in the Khyndai Lad area, the numbers seem significant.”

She also expressed alarm over the rising issues of HIV and drug abuse in the region, which demand urgent attention and action.