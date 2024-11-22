Friday, November 22, 2024
Man who came alive on funeral pyre in Jaipur, dies

Jaipur, Nov 22: A man who came alive on the funeral pyre on Thursday in Rajasthan, died on Friday during treatment in a Jaipur hospital. The District Collector on Thursday night suspended three doctors who declared the man dead and sent him to the mortuary and then to the cremation ground.

The deaf and mute 25-year-old youth, Rohitash, was brought to Bhagwan Das Khaitan (BDK), the biggest government hospital in Jhunjhunu district, for treatment on Thursday afternoon, but the doctors there declared him dead at around 2 P.M.

Rohitash’s body was then kept in the deep freezer of the mortuary for two hours. After this, the police were called and a Panchnama was made and the body was taken to the crematorium with the help of an ambulance.

When his last rites were being performed at around five in the evening, suddenly there was movement in his body and Rohitash started breathing, just moments before the funeral pyre was set to be lit.

Even though initially the people conducting the funeral got scared, but eventually they called an ambulance and Rohitash was sent to the district hospital where he underwent medical treatment in the ICU. His condition was stated to be stable initially but he died on Friday morning.

According to information, Rohitash who lived in the shelter home of Maa Seva Sansthan in Bagad of Jhunjhunu district, fell ill on Thursday afternoon. Rohitash was an orphan and had been living at the shelter home for quite some time before the whole incident took place.

Meanwhile, following the drama, the District Collector suspended four officials on negligence charges. Also a committee was formed for an enquiry into the embarrassing incident. Now a probe is on to determine if the doctors performed the postmortem or not. Had the autopsy been performed, he would not have come alive. However, strangely, his postmortem report is already there in medical records. So the next line of investigation in on, said sources.

IANS

