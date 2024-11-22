Friday, November 22, 2024
NEHU VC in-charge visits students under treatment in hospital

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 22: Acting Vice-Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Prof. N. Saha visited the sick students who were admitted in Civil hospital here ,along with some faculty members to know their well-being and promised all possible help and prayed for their speedy recovery.

The students were hospitalised after the NEHUSU and KSU NEHU suspended the hunger-strike that was resorted to the by students body demanding removal of the VC of the NEHU and a few senior officials accusing them of resorting to irregularities and mismanagement in running the varsity.

