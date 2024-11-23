Saturday, November 23, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

125th Seng Kut Snem observed today.

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Jowai, Nov 23: The annual festival that honours the Seng Khasi movement, which was established to preserve and uphold the indigenous Khasi religion, culture, and language was observed here today.

The movement began on August 23, 1899, when 16 visionary Khasi youths came together to form the Seng Khasi in response to the challenges posed by British colonial rule and the influence of Christian missionaries.

The ritualistic procession started at Madan Iewrynghep and culminated at the Weiking Ground in Jaiaw, where traditional dances were held and special prayers were offered.

