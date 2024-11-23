Saturday, November 23, 2024
spot_img
EconomyFeaturesNATIONAL

Adani Group’s 11 public firms not subject to any US indictment: Group CFO

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 23:  Adani Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jugeshinder Singh on Saturday addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding allegations of fraud against the group, clarifying that the allegations pertain to a single contract involving Adani Green Energy, which represents approximately 10 per cent of the company’s overall business.

In a post on X, Singh said none of the group’s 11 public companies or their subsidiaries are defendants in the case filed by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), nor are they accused of wrongdoing. “@AdaniOnline has a portfolio of 11 public companies and none are subject to indictment (defendants in any legal proceedings in the recent #DOJ lawyer filings to a court in NYC).

None of the issuers (companies in our portfolio or specific issuers that are subsidiaries of the public companies) are accused of any wrongdoing in the said legal filing,” he posted on X. Singh also mentioned that the Group had disclosed potential risks earlier in its February 2024 offering circular and that the allegations remain unproven.

“There is a lot of news and reports that will try to pick unrelated items and create a headline. My humble request is that we will respond in fullness of time once we review in detail the matter as presented in the legal filing,” Singh further stated. “Please note that no court has ruled on this and as outlined by lawyers of #DOJ, these are “allegations and the accused have presumption of innocence”, he added.

The Adani Group CFO said that they “will make a more detailed comment once we get council approvals to discuss what we can in public on matters that is sub-judice”.

The Adani Group had earlier denied allegations made by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against directors of its subsidiary company Adani Green, saying that all possible “legal recourse will be sought”. IANS

Previous article
Karnataka bypolls: Congress registers thumping victory in all 3 Assembly seats
Next article
125th Seng Kut Snem observed today.
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Not a wave, but a tsunami: Uddhav Thackeray on Maha results

Mumbai, Nov 23:  Dazed by the debacle in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former...
MEGHALAYA

125th Seng Kut Snem observed today.

Jowai, Nov 23: The annual festival that honours the Seng Khasi movement, which was established to preserve and...
Features

Karnataka bypolls: Congress registers thumping victory in all 3 Assembly seats

Bengaluru, Nov 23: Karnataka's ruling Congress on Saturday won all three seats in the crucial by-elections, retaining the...
News Alert

BGT 2024-25: Jaiswal and Rahul lead India’s stunning turnaround with 218-run lead on Day 2

Perth, Nov 23: After a fast-moving opening day where 17 wickets fell in 76.4 overs, many expected for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Not a wave, but a tsunami: Uddhav Thackeray on Maha results

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 23:  Dazed by the debacle in the...

125th Seng Kut Snem observed today.

MEGHALAYA 0
Jowai, Nov 23: The annual festival that honours the...

Karnataka bypolls: Congress registers thumping victory in all 3 Assembly seats

Features 0
Bengaluru, Nov 23: Karnataka's ruling Congress on Saturday won...
Load more

Popular news

Not a wave, but a tsunami: Uddhav Thackeray on Maha results

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 23:  Dazed by the debacle in the...

125th Seng Kut Snem observed today.

MEGHALAYA 0
Jowai, Nov 23: The annual festival that honours the...

Karnataka bypolls: Congress registers thumping victory in all 3 Assembly seats

Features 0
Bengaluru, Nov 23: Karnataka's ruling Congress on Saturday won...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge