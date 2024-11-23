Saturday, November 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Assembly committee contented with progress of Smart City projects

SHILLONG, Nov 22: The Estimates Committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has expressed satisfaction with the progress of Smart City projects in Shillong.
The reaction from the Estimates Committee came following an inspection of key initiatives under the Shillong Smart City Project on Friday.
Led by committee chairman Mayralborn Syiem, the team reviewed the construction and redevelopment of the municipal market in Laitumkhrah, a project valued at Rs 28.84 crore. They also examined the development of smart roads across the state capital, aimed at improving connectivity and reducing congestion.
As part of their inspection, the committee then visited the site of the Office-cum-Automated Multi-level Car Parking Facility at Mawkhar, designed to address parking issues in Shillong.
Additionally, the panel assessed the Rs 100.33 crore Commercial Complex at Polo, expected to bolster the city’s economic activities.
Further, at Police Bazaar, the team evaluated the construction of the Rs 211 crore Shillong Business-cum-Tourism and Cultural Centre, a landmark project intended to enhance tourism and cultural exchange.
The inspection concluded with a review of rainwater harvesting systems being developed to improve water management in various parts of the city.
Speaking to media persons following the inspection, Syiem expressed satisfaction with the overall progress of the projects.
He acknowledged the challenges faced by implementing agencies, including relocating  utilities and shopkeepers, but assured that the projects remain on track to deliver significant benefits to the residents of Shillong.
Syiem highlighted the advanced stage of the Polo project and expressed optimism about its timely completion. He also noted that initiatives at Laitumkhrah and Motphran are expected to address congestion and improve parking facilities.
A detailed report on the committee’s findings and recommendations will be submitted in due course, Syiem confirmed.

 

Visitors browse through various items at the third edition of the Tri Hills Ensemble, on State Central Library premises on Friday. (ST)
Govt aiming to simplify mining license process, says Tynsong
