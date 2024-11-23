Saturday, November 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt aiming to simplify mining license process, says Tynsong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Nov 22: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said that the state government is working to simplify the process of obtaining mining licenses and leases to address the legal and procedural challenges faced by villagers, which often push them towards illegal mining activities.
“We started discussions to revisit the issues of the present form of the concession rule under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act). I have instructed Forest, Mining and Geology, and Law departments to further study the areas where we can further ease the clauses and process of getting the licenses,” Tynsong said.
He explained that many villagers, who own small quarries or mining sites, face difficulties due to the technical and lengthy procedures required to apply for licenses or mining leases. This, he said, often leads them to resort to illegal activities.
“To address this, we have this committee to work out and simplify the process and procedures of applications, so that even the small miners can understand the way of application for getting the mining lease or the quarry permit,” Tynsong added.

