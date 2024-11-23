Saturday, November 23, 2024
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

BGT 2024-25: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul take centrestage as India’s lead swells to 130

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Perth, Nov 23: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul showed immaculate composure and confidence to take centrestage with an unbroken 84-run opening stand as India swelled their lead to 130 after reaching 84/0 in 26 overs at tea on day two of first Test against Australia at Perth Stadium on Saturday.

With the heavy roller used before day two’s play began and once after Australia’s innings ending on 104, it meant the pitch eased out under baking sun and making life easy for Jaiswal and Rahul, who are now 42 and 34 not out, as India got a wicketless session to increase their grip on the match.

Both openers were in excellent control, absorbed the new-ball pressure by playing close to their bodies, choosing to employ their shots late and rotated the strike nicely in a dominant session for India. Jaiswal, who got out for a duck in the first innings, was not pushing hard at the ball.

Instead, he took to defending with soft hands and with Rahul’s guidance from the other end, he grew in confidence and unleashed some powerful shots in the latter half of the session. Jaiswal began by glancing Mitchell Starc and guiding Pat Cummins for boundaries, before Rahul played a delightful straight drive off Cummins for four by presenting full face of the bat.

Australia, who were a little off in their lengths in the first ten overs, tried bringing in a different result by getting Mitchell Marsh quickly. But Rahul welcomed him by pulling his harmless short ball over square leg for four, followed by Jaiswal spectacularly ramping Cummins over third man for another boundary.

Rahul feasted on another short ball from Marsh, which he slapped over backward point for four, while Jaiswal creamed Starc through mid-off and shuffled across to slog him over backward square leg. Australia’s last trick of the session was bringing on Marnus Labuschagne to bowl medium-pace after summoning Nathan Lyon, but that didn’t help them in separating Jaiswal and Rahul in a session where the signs are looking ominous for them, as India continue to be on top of the proceedings in Perth.

Brief Scores: India 150 and 84/0 in 26 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 42 not out, KL Rahul 34 not out) lead Australia 104 in 51.2 overs (Mitchell Starc 26, Alex Carey 21; Jasprit Bumrah 5-30, Harshit Rana 3-48) by 130 runs –

IANS

Previous article
Maha stunner: BJP’s lead on 124 seats and 84 pc strike rate, bigger than MVA’s combined strength
Next article
8 bands from 8 states to celebrate love and peace on USTM Founder’s Day on Nov 30
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Features

Hemant Soren poised to form govt in Jharkhand for second time

Ranchi, Nov 23: Jharkhand's ruling alliance, comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal...
News Alert

8 bands from 8 states to celebrate love and peace on USTM Founder’s Day on Nov 30

Guwahati, Nov 23: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is all set to host OneNorthEast-1.0, a...
Features

Maha stunner: BJP’s lead on 124 seats and 84 pc strike rate, bigger than MVA’s combined strength

New Delhi, Nov 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led MahaYuti is headed for a thumping victory in the...
Features

Priyanka Gandhi consolidates massive lead in Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23:  Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who made her poll debut from Wayanad Lok Sabha...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hemant Soren poised to form govt in Jharkhand for second time

Features 0
Ranchi, Nov 23: Jharkhand's ruling alliance, comprising the Jharkhand...

8 bands from 8 states to celebrate love and peace on USTM Founder’s Day on Nov 30

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Nov 23: The University of Science and Technology...

Maha stunner: BJP’s lead on 124 seats and 84 pc strike rate, bigger than MVA’s combined strength

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led...
Load more

Popular news

Hemant Soren poised to form govt in Jharkhand for second time

Features 0
Ranchi, Nov 23: Jharkhand's ruling alliance, comprising the Jharkhand...

8 bands from 8 states to celebrate love and peace on USTM Founder’s Day on Nov 30

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Nov 23: The University of Science and Technology...

Maha stunner: BJP’s lead on 124 seats and 84 pc strike rate, bigger than MVA’s combined strength

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge