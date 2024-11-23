8 bands from 8 states to celebrate love and peace on USTM Founder’s Day on Nov 30

Guwahati, Nov 23: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is all set to host OneNorthEast-1.0, a grand musical festival celebrating love, peace, and harmony on its Founder’s Day, November 30 next.

The festival will bring together 8 bands representing the 8 northeastern states of India, united in the spirit of cultural integration. Organized by Mawjam Event Network, Shillong, under the initiative of the legendary pop-rock icon Dr Lou Majaw, the event promises a powerful message of unity and togetherness.

The participating music bands include: The Eternal Triangle (Assam), Techi (Arunachal Pradesh), Even Flow (Mizoram), Roll Heads (Sikkim), Rewben Mashangva (Manipur), Aseno Metha (Nagaland), Pillow Records (Tripura) and Lou Majaw and The Electric Garden (Meghalaya).

The festival will take place at the USTM campus ground, starting from 4 PM on November 30. The event is open to all, inviting music lovers and peace advocates to come together in celebration.

In this context, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, stated, “Culture has the unique power to connect people. At a time when harmonious integration is paramount for the northeastern states, we are very happy to host this event. We extend our gratitude to Dr Lou Majaw for selecting USTM as the venue for such a meaningful initiative. We are committed to making it a grand success.”

Dr Lou Majaw, reflecting on the significance of the festival, said, “The concept of ‘One North East’ holds immense importance. Though we may be divided in many ways, we must strive to stand united. Events like this exemplify how we can come together to inspire peace, harmony, and progress for society.”

He further added, “Organizing this event at USTM is a great example for others to realize that unity and understanding are the paths to overcoming societal challenges. I am confident that under the dynamic leadership of Shri Mahbubul Hoque, this dream will not only become a reality but also inspire generations. This festival will be an annual reminder of our collective strength and commitment to building a better future.”

The OneNorthEast Music Festival is set to become a landmark cultural event, emphasizing the shared values and dreams of the northeastern states, while showcasing their rich musical diversity.