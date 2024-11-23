Saturday, November 23, 2024
FeaturesNATIONALNews Alert

Hemant Soren poised to form govt in Jharkhand for second time

By: Agencies

Ranchi, Nov 23: Jharkhand’s ruling alliance, comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the CPI-ML, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is on course to retain power and for the first time in the state’s history, form the second consecutive government.

The alliance has taken the lead in 57 out of the 81 Assembly seats, according to EC figures, as of 2.30 p.m., surpassing the majority mark of 41 to cross the two-third mark The opposition National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on 23 seats, while the Jharkhand Loktantrik Kranti Morcha (JLKM) is ahead in one constituency.

This marks a significant milestone in the political history of Jharkhand, as no government has ever been re-elected in the state. In the 2019 elections, the Soren-led alliance had won 47 seats. Soren, the incumbent Chief Minister, has maintained a lead of over 20,000 votes over BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom after the 12th round of counting in the Barhait Assembly seat. Former CM Champai Soren of the BJP is leading by nearly 29,000 votes against JMM’s Ganesh Mahali in Saraikela.

In Pakur, Nishat Alam, Congress candidate and wife of jailed minister Alamgir Alam, is ahead by 77,000 votes after the 16th round. BJP’s C.P. Singh is set to secure his seventh consecutive win from Ranchi Sadar, leading by 23,000 votes in the 10th round. Others who are leading include Dr Rameshwar Oraon (Congress) by nearly 30,000 votes in Lohardaga, Deepak Birua of JMM in Chaibasa by nearly 64,000 votes, Ram Das Soren (JMM) by over 16,000 votes in Ghatsila, and Dr Irfan Ansari of the Congress by over 40,000 votes in Jamtara.

Those who are trailing include Banna Gupta (Congress) by 25,803 votes in Jamshedpur West to JDU’s Saryu Rai, Mithilesh Kumar Thakur (JMM) by 13,416 votes to BJP’s Satyendra Nath Tiwari in Garhwa, Baby Devi (JMM) by 806 votes in Dumri to JLKM’s Jairam Mahto, Baidyanath Ram (JMM) by 491 votes to BJP’s Prakash Ram in Latehar and Deepika Pandey Singh (Congress) by 1,657 votes to BJP’s Ashok Kumar in Mahagama. With the counting of votes almost nearing its conclusion, the trends suggest a historic victory for Hemant Soren and his alliance partners.

IANS

8 bands from 8 states to celebrate love and peace on USTM Founder’s Day on Nov 30
