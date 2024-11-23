Meghalaya resist to take game into Day 4 but Delhi close to victory

Cooch Behar Trophy

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 22: Meghalaya’s batters mounted a stoic resistance on Friday that ensured that their U-19 men’s Cooch Behar Trophy Elite Group A match against Delhi will be taken into a fourth and final day on Saturday at the MCA Ground in Polo here.

At stumps on the third day Meghalaya were 141/5 in their second innings, trailing by 222 runs after Delhi, who are still in the driver’s seat, declared their first innings on a massive 623/5.

Manthan Dey’s 34 from 106 balls and Gaurav Narleng’s 30 from 106 proved crucial in helping Meghalaya bat out nearly two full sessions on Friday. The loss of Gaurav, who made 95 in the first innings, was a blow, though, with the No. 4 caught behind. He seemed surprised to have been given out but the umpire agreed with the appealing Delhi players that there had been a faint nick.

Heiyomiki Ryngkhlem had to retire hurt after getting hit on the helmet by a short ball from Udhav Mohan (3/45) but this was largely a precautionary measure and it is hoped that he will be fine to resume his innings on Saturday if called on to do so. At the close of play, Meghalaya had Kshitij Singhania (6*), who made 62 in the first innings, batting with Shavian Blah (14*). Together they used up 81 deliveries, resisting everything that Delhi could throw against them and they will hope to carry on batting long into Saturday.

Earlier, resuming on 468/2, Delhi added a further 155 runs before declaring their first innings.

Dhanya Nakra, who was not out overnight on 98, got his century before getting caught by Heiyomiki off the bowling of Angkit Tamang (1/122 in 23 overs) for 130.

Delhi captain Mohak Kumar was the only batter to miss out as he was trapped LBW soon after by Salchang M Marak (1/87 in 20) for just 1.

However, through it all, Aaryavir Sehwag, who was not out on 200 overnight, kept adding to his huge personal total before falling for 297 to the bowling of Rudra Singh Rathore (2/43 in 8.2) and at that point the visitors declared.

Aaryavir’s impressive innings consisted of 51 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 96.12.