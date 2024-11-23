Saturday, November 23, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

M’laya take down Nagaland for second win in Santosh Trophy

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 22: Meghalaya took a step closer to the final round of the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 by beating Nagaland 3-0 in their second Group E fixture of the preliminary round in Nalbari, Assam, on Friday.
Meghalaya beat Arunachal Pradesh in the first match on Wednesday and thus continue to lead the standings with 6 points with one game to play.
On Friday. Donlad Diengdoh (21’) struck first for Meghalaya before captain Fullmoon Mukhim (26’) doubled the lead just five minutes later.
Both coaches switched personnel around before Fairming Suting, one of Meghalaya’s substitutes, put the result beyond doubt with an 87th minute goal.

Meghalaya coach Hering Shangpliang made just one change to the starting lineup, bringing in Robertson Khongriah in place of Badondor Marbaniang.
Nagaland had defeated Assam two days ago and on Friday Assam walloped Arunachal 4-0.
This means that Meghalaya cannot afford to take the hosts likely when they meet on Sunday. If Assam beat Meghalaya and Nagaland defeat Arunachal then there will be three teams on 6 points each. However, Meghalaya need just a draw against Assam to guarantee them first place in Group E.
Only the top team from each group will progress to the final round of the Santosh Trophy.
Meghalaya’s squad: Siwel Rymbai (GK), Overkindness L Mawnai, Arlangky Nongsiej, Donborlang Nongkynrih, Wanboklang Lyngkhoi, Aibiangmame Nongneng, Kevin Rymbai (sub Fairming Suting 63’), Robertson Khongriah (sub Aenam Jyrwa 90’+4), Fullmoon Mukhim (sub Dibormi Kassar 90’+4), Damanbhalang Chyne (sub Baiaikara Swer 76’), Donlad Diengdoh (sub Khrawkupar Jana 63’)

Previous article
BGT 2024:25: Josh Hazlewood picks four as Australia bundle out India for 150
Next article
Meghalaya resist to take game into Day 4 but Delhi close to victory
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Bumrah brilliance masks India’s batting woes

A record-breaking total of 17 wickets fell on first day, the most on first day of any Test match...
SPORTS

Satwik-Chirag in semis; Lakshya’s challenge ends

Shenzhen (China), Nov 22: Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produced a solid show...
MEGHALAYA

Govt to now implement 10% levy on minor minerals

SHILLONG, Nov 22: The state government on Friday informed that it will begin charging a 10 percent levy...
SPORTS

Meghalaya resist to take game into Day 4 but Delhi close to victory

Cooch Behar Trophy By Our Reporter Shillong, Nov 22: Meghalaya’s batters mounted a stoic resistance on Friday that ensured that...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bumrah brilliance masks India’s batting woes

SPORTS 0
A record-breaking total of 17 wickets fell on first...

Satwik-Chirag in semis; Lakshya’s challenge ends

SPORTS 0
Shenzhen (China), Nov 22: Indian men’s doubles pair of...

Govt to now implement 10% levy on minor minerals

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 22: The state government on Friday informed...
Load more

Popular news

Bumrah brilliance masks India’s batting woes

SPORTS 0
A record-breaking total of 17 wickets fell on first...

Satwik-Chirag in semis; Lakshya’s challenge ends

SPORTS 0
Shenzhen (China), Nov 22: Indian men’s doubles pair of...

Govt to now implement 10% levy on minor minerals

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 22: The state government on Friday informed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge