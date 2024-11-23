M’laya take down Nagaland for second win in Santosh Trophy

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 22: Meghalaya took a step closer to the final round of the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 by beating Nagaland 3-0 in their second Group E fixture of the preliminary round in Nalbari, Assam, on Friday.

Meghalaya beat Arunachal Pradesh in the first match on Wednesday and thus continue to lead the standings with 6 points with one game to play.

On Friday. Donlad Diengdoh (21’) struck first for Meghalaya before captain Fullmoon Mukhim (26’) doubled the lead just five minutes later.

Both coaches switched personnel around before Fairming Suting, one of Meghalaya’s substitutes, put the result beyond doubt with an 87th minute goal.

Meghalaya coach Hering Shangpliang made just one change to the starting lineup, bringing in Robertson Khongriah in place of Badondor Marbaniang.

Nagaland had defeated Assam two days ago and on Friday Assam walloped Arunachal 4-0.

This means that Meghalaya cannot afford to take the hosts likely when they meet on Sunday. If Assam beat Meghalaya and Nagaland defeat Arunachal then there will be three teams on 6 points each. However, Meghalaya need just a draw against Assam to guarantee them first place in Group E.

Only the top team from each group will progress to the final round of the Santosh Trophy.

Meghalaya’s squad: Siwel Rymbai (GK), Overkindness L Mawnai, Arlangky Nongsiej, Donborlang Nongkynrih, Wanboklang Lyngkhoi, Aibiangmame Nongneng, Kevin Rymbai (sub Fairming Suting 63’), Robertson Khongriah (sub Aenam Jyrwa 90’+4), Fullmoon Mukhim (sub Dibormi Kassar 90’+4), Damanbhalang Chyne (sub Baiaikara Swer 76’), Donlad Diengdoh (sub Khrawkupar Jana 63’)