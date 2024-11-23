Saturday, November 23, 2024
Priyanka will now be seen in Wayanad more often: Robert Vadra

New Delhi/Wayanad, Nov 23:  With just 60,000 more votes left to be counted in Wayanad, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is racing towards a stellar victory in the bypoll in Kerala.

Her elated husband, Robert Vadra said on Saturday, “She is breaking all records and this is the reflection of the love and affection of the people of Wayanad that she is surging ahead. From now on Priyanka will be seen very often in Wayanad as she will fight for the rights of the people of Wayanad. I know that when she decides to take up issues, she will fight for it.”

He added that he, too, would be seen more in Wayanad. As Vadra was speaking, Priyanka’s victory margin crossed four lakh votes. She has already gone past her brother Rahul Gandhi’s April 2024 Lok Sabha election victory margin of 3.64 lakh votes. Now all eyes are on if she will better Rahul Gandhi’s 2019 victory margin of 4.30 lakh votes.

Incidentally, eyebrows were raised when the poll percentage on November 13 fell from around 73.57 per cent in April 2024 to 64.22 per cent. However, when the counting of votes began, Priyanka Gandhi was racing ahead. As things stand now, CPI candidate Sathyan Mokheri and BJP candidate Navya Haridas will be unable to breach the number of votes their party candidates got in the April 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While Annie Raja of the CPI got 2.83 lakh votes, the BJP state President K. Surendran got 1.41 lakh votes. T. Siddique, the Congress MLA who acted as the election manager of Priyanka Gandhi at Wayanad, was all smiles and said that she called him to express her thanks. “She will be coming to Wayanad very soon to express her thanks and will be there for the people of Wayanad in Parliament,” said an elated Siddique.

IANS

