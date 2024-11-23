Saturday, November 23, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

SWGH police nab five more B’deshi nationals

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Ampati, Nov 22: A team of the Zikzak Police Patrol Post successfully intercepted a vehicle carrying five suspected Bangladeshi nationals during a routine vehicle check at SH-12 near KGBV School, Zikzak, on Thursday night.
The police team was led by SI Diganta Hajong.
According to a statement, the vehicle bearing Assam registration number was driven by Md. Nur Hussain (40), a resident of Nandia village, South Salmara District, Assam.
Five occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of suspected forged documents, including five Aadhaar cards, two mobile phones with an Indian Airtel SIM card, and items of Bangladeshi origin nasal drops and Lorix cream.
Preliminary verification using the mAadhaar app revealed that the Aadhaar cards were invalid and likely forged.
During questioning, the occupants admitted to having illegally entered Indian territory through the Indo-Bangladesh border near Baghmara in South Garo Hills to travel to Kolkata to work as labourers.
Meanwhile, South West Garo Hills SP Vikash Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered and investigations are underway. All seized items have been taken into custody he said.

Previous article
Shangpliang accused of misappropriating Rs 1.25 cr under SRWP scheme
Next article
Majority of Manipur migrants have left Shillong, says EKH ADC
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Rally against ‘illegal’ sand mining in Dudhnoi river

DAINADUBI/DUDHNOI, Nov 22: More than 15 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from Meghalaya, members of the All Bodo Students'...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Guidebooks The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has informed all non-regular and compartmental students, registered to appear for...
MEGHALAYA

Govt aiming to simplify mining license process, says Tynsong

SHILLONG, Nov 22: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said that the state government is working to...
MEGHALAYA

Assembly committee contented with progress of Smart City projects

SHILLONG, Nov 22: The Estimates Committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has expressed satisfaction with the progress of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rally against ‘illegal’ sand mining in Dudhnoi river

MEGHALAYA 0
DAINADUBI/DUDHNOI, Nov 22: More than 15 Civil Society Organisations...

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Guidebooks The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has informed...

Govt aiming to simplify mining license process, says Tynsong

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 22: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on...
Load more

Popular news

Rally against ‘illegal’ sand mining in Dudhnoi river

MEGHALAYA 0
DAINADUBI/DUDHNOI, Nov 22: More than 15 Civil Society Organisations...

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Guidebooks The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has informed...

Govt aiming to simplify mining license process, says Tynsong

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 22: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge