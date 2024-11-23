SWGH police nab five more B’deshi nationals

Ampati, Nov 22: A team of the Zikzak Police Patrol Post successfully intercepted a vehicle carrying five suspected Bangladeshi nationals during a routine vehicle check at SH-12 near KGBV School, Zikzak, on Thursday night.

The police team was led by SI Diganta Hajong.

According to a statement, the vehicle bearing Assam registration number was driven by Md. Nur Hussain (40), a resident of Nandia village, South Salmara District, Assam.

Five occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of suspected forged documents, including five Aadhaar cards, two mobile phones with an Indian Airtel SIM card, and items of Bangladeshi origin nasal drops and Lorix cream.

Preliminary verification using the mAadhaar app revealed that the Aadhaar cards were invalid and likely forged.

During questioning, the occupants admitted to having illegally entered Indian territory through the Indo-Bangladesh border near Baghmara in South Garo Hills to travel to Kolkata to work as labourers.

Meanwhile, South West Garo Hills SP Vikash Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered and investigations are underway. All seized items have been taken into custody he said.