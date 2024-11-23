Majority of Manipur migrants have left Shillong, says EKH ADC

SHILLONG, Nov 22: East Khasi Hills district administration has informed that most of the migrants from Manipur, who had taken shelter in the state capital, have returned to their respective state or moved to other parts of the country.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ronnie Wahlang stated on Friday that the only exceptions are students pursuing their education in Shillong.

He added that various tribal associations from Manipur residing in the city confirmed that a significant majority of migrants had left for Manipur or elsewhere.

Wahlang also revealed that in 2023, a substantial number of migrants from Manipur had sought shelter in Shillong’s localities, prompting an inquiry by the district administration.

The inquiry involved consultations with traditional institutions in areas where migrants resided.

Following the inquiry, it was revealed that over 300 migrants were provided shelter in rented apartments and church premises of various Christian denominations.

It may be mentioned that on Thursday, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) had met Wahlang to stress the importance of maintaining accurate records of refugees entering Meghalaya from Manipur.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem had highlighted the need to involve local Dorbar Shnongs and police stations in monitoring refugees.

He had also pointed out that the ongoing unrest in Manipur over the past 17 months has led to an influx of refugees, necessitating proper documentation to ensure effective community welfare and resource management.