FeaturesNATIONALUncategorized A vehicle goes up in flames after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient temple, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: November 25, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleParl session: Cong for debate on Adani issue Related articles MEGHALAYA City surveillance cameras get face recognition feature SHILLONG, Nov 24: Some surveillance cameras operated through the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) across Shillong have... Features Parl session: Cong for debate on Adani issue New Delhi, Nov 24: The opposition on Sunday asked the Centre to allow discussions in the Parliament on... MEGHALAYA Govt seeks more central funds for NST projects SHILLONG, Nov 24: Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Sunday said the state government will push the Centre... MEGHALAYA Saleng asks new MLA to fulfil NPP’s promises SHILLONG, Nov 24: Congress MP from Tura, Saleng A Sangma on Sunday urged newly-elected Gambegre MLA, Mehtab Chandee...