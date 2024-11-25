Monday, November 25, 2024
spot_img
FeaturesNATIONALUncategorized

A vehicle goes up in flames after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient temple, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. (PTI)

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parl session: Cong for debate on Adani issue
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

City surveillance cameras get face recognition feature

SHILLONG, Nov 24: Some surveillance cameras operated through the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) across Shillong have...
Features

Parl session: Cong for debate on Adani issue

New Delhi, Nov 24: The opposition on Sunday asked the Centre to allow discussions in the Parliament on...
MEGHALAYA

Govt seeks more central funds for NST projects

SHILLONG, Nov 24: Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Sunday said the state government will push the Centre...
MEGHALAYA

Saleng asks new MLA to fulfil NPP’s promises

SHILLONG, Nov 24: Congress MP from Tura, Saleng A Sangma on Sunday urged newly-elected Gambegre MLA, Mehtab Chandee...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

City surveillance cameras get face recognition feature

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 24: Some surveillance cameras operated through the...

Parl session: Cong for debate on Adani issue

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 24: The opposition on Sunday asked...

Govt seeks more central funds for NST projects

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 24: Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on...
Load more

Popular news

City surveillance cameras get face recognition feature

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 24: Some surveillance cameras operated through the...

Parl session: Cong for debate on Adani issue

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 24: The opposition on Sunday asked...

Govt seeks more central funds for NST projects

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 24: Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge