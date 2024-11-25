Parl session: Cong for debate on Adani issue

New Delhi, Nov 24: The opposition on Sunday asked the Centre to allow discussions in the Parliament on the US prosecutors’ bribery charges against the Adani Group even as Union minister Kiren Rijiju made it clear that the matters to be taken up in the two Houses will be decided by their authorised committees with the consent of the respective Chair.

Following the customary all-party meeting on the eve of the Parliament’s Winter Session commencing Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju told reporters that the government has appealed to all the parties to ensure smooth conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Winter Session is scheduled to be held from November 25 to December 20. The government has listed 16 bills for consideration in the Winter Session.

The bills pending in the Lok Sabha include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has been listed for consideration and passage after a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of the two Houses submits its report on it to the Lower House. (PTI)