Monday, November 25, 2024
Four-day International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga from tomorrow

Guwahati, Nov 25: The four-day International Tourism Mart (ITM) will start in Assam’s Kaziranga from Tuesday to highlight the tourism potential of the eight northeastern regions for both domestic and international tourists, officials said on Monday.

An official of the Union Tourism Ministry said the 12th edition of ITM will take place in a region known for its diverse topography, rich flora and fauna, vibrant ethnic communities, ancient traditions, festivals, and abundant arts and crafts. Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO site and home to the majestic one-horned rhino, adds to the allure of this event, the official said.

He said that the ITM, an annual event organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism, serves as a vital platform, bringing together tourism businesses and entrepreneurs from the eight northeastern states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim — to foster collaboration and interactions among buyers, sellers, media, government agencies and other stakeholders.

Director General of Union Tourism Ministry Mugdha Sinha earlier said that the four-day event is expected to be attended by approximately 400 participants which include international and domestic tour operators, hoteliers and homestay owners, tourism service providers, influencers and opinion makers, senior officials from the Centre and state governments, media and international students, the official added.

She had said that the ITM would feature a variety of activities, including presentations by state governments, B2B meetings, panel discussions, food demonstrations, cultural evenings, live music, a northeast Bazaar, and technical visits to significant sites such as Charaideo Moidam, newest and 43rd UNESCO World Heritage Site of India, Kaziranga National Park, which celebrates 50 years as National Park.

Other significant sites include Hathikuli Tea Estate and the Orchid and Biodiversity Park. The Mart would also engage international students who are studying in various institutions in the northeastern region and influencers all across the globe providing them with first-hand insights into the area’s rich culture, the official informed.

Sinha had said that the ITM in Kaziranga would exemplify a strong commitment to sustainability, aligning with the Travel for Life initiative of the Ministry of Tourism. The event would be organised with a focus on minimising environmental impact, employing energy-efficient practices, and the elimination of single-use plastics, the Tourism Ministry DG said. IANS

Sensex welcomes MahaYuti's landslide victory with nearly 1,200 pts surge
BGT 2024-25: India begin trophy defence with triumph over Australia in Perth
