Monday, November 25, 2024
spot_img
FeaturesNATIONALUncategorized

Hemant Soren meets Guv, stakes claim to form govt

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

RANCHI, Nov 24: JMM leader Hemant Soren on Sunday met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked claim to form the government, soon after leaders of the INDIA bloc in the state unanimously elected him as the legislature party leader.
He resigned as the chief minister before staking claim to form the government, party leaders said.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Gangwar, Soren said, “I have staked claim to form the government, and have handed over support letter of alliance partners to the governor. He invited us to form the government. The swearing in ceremony will be held on November 28.” In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24 seats.The majority mark in the state assembly is 41 seats.Soren will be sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000. (PTI)

Previous article
Mahayuti leaders, BJP to decide on next Maha CM
Next article
Parl session: Cong for debate on Adani issue
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Features

A vehicle goes up in flames after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site...

MEGHALAYA

City surveillance cameras get face recognition feature

SHILLONG, Nov 24: Some surveillance cameras operated through the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) across Shillong have...
Features

Parl session: Cong for debate on Adani issue

New Delhi, Nov 24: The opposition on Sunday asked the Centre to allow discussions in the Parliament on...
MEGHALAYA

Govt seeks more central funds for NST projects

SHILLONG, Nov 24: Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Sunday said the state government will push the Centre...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A vehicle goes up in flames after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site...

Features 0

City surveillance cameras get face recognition feature

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 24: Some surveillance cameras operated through the...

Parl session: Cong for debate on Adani issue

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 24: The opposition on Sunday asked...
Load more

Popular news

A vehicle goes up in flames after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site...

Features 0

City surveillance cameras get face recognition feature

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 24: Some surveillance cameras operated through the...

Parl session: Cong for debate on Adani issue

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 24: The opposition on Sunday asked...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge