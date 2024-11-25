Jason Momoa says he finds it ‘fun’ to suffer from stage fright

Hollywood star Jason Momoa says he enjoys suffering from stage fright when he performs with his band. The 45-year-old actor has had a film career in Hollywood for decades but also plays bass guitar in the band OOF TATATA and as they completed their first tour. “It gives me an opportunity to have two hours to really be scared. I’ve never done theatre, I’ve never been on stage, so it’s another aspect that I’ve never gotten into. It is kind of nice being scared and to just entertain people that way,” the actor told people.com. “It’s been fun to experience that. The star wants to be “perfect” when performing in front of a crowd but ultimately just wants his audience to have a good time. (IANS)