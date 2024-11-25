Monday, November 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

NFR official still untraced; search underway

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Nov 25: Search operations are underway in the Lohit River to trace a senior officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) who had gone missing from Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

NF Railway sources informed that NFR principal chief safety officer, Suvendu Choudhary went missing after being swept away by the strong currents of the Lohit River near Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh between 12.30 pm to 1pm on Sunday.

“Despite ongoing and coordinated rescue efforts by teams from Wakro police station, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, besides local fishermen, Choudhary has not been located,” an NFR official informed on Monday morning.

“Senior railway and district officials are at the site to supervise and coordinate the operations. Aerial search has been arranged,” the official said.

Reportedly, Choudhary, 55, who was on an official visit to Tinsukia on November 22, had paid a visit to Parshuram Kund, a pilgrimage site, with his wife on Sunday.

Previous article
Depressed due to Congress candidate’s loss in Samaguri, says Badruddin Ajmal
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Depressed due to Congress candidate’s loss in Samaguri, says Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati, Nov 25:  All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal on Monday said that he is...
News Alert

BGT 2024-25: Virat Kohli doesn’t need us, we need him, says Jasprit Bumrah

Perth, Nov 25: After securing a resounding 295-run victory against Australia in the opening Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, captain...
NATIONAL

Assam CM meets Governor, cabinet expansion on the cards

Guwahati, Nov 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a courtesy visit to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya...
Environment

India’s tiger population rises to 3,682, doubles since 2006

New Delhi, Nov 25: In a significant achievement in wildlife conservation, India’s tiger population has grown to 3,682...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Depressed due to Congress candidate’s loss in Samaguri, says Badruddin Ajmal

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 25:  All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)...

BGT 2024-25: Virat Kohli doesn’t need us, we need him, says Jasprit Bumrah

News Alert 0
Perth, Nov 25: After securing a resounding 295-run victory...

Assam CM meets Governor, cabinet expansion on the cards

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

Depressed due to Congress candidate’s loss in Samaguri, says Badruddin Ajmal

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 25:  All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)...

BGT 2024-25: Virat Kohli doesn’t need us, we need him, says Jasprit Bumrah

News Alert 0
Perth, Nov 25: After securing a resounding 295-run victory...

Assam CM meets Governor, cabinet expansion on the cards

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge