NFR official still untraced; search underway

Guwahati, Nov 25: Search operations are underway in the Lohit River to trace a senior officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) who had gone missing from Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

NF Railway sources informed that NFR principal chief safety officer, Suvendu Choudhary went missing after being swept away by the strong currents of the Lohit River near Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh between 12.30 pm to 1pm on Sunday.

“Despite ongoing and coordinated rescue efforts by teams from Wakro police station, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, besides local fishermen, Choudhary has not been located,” an NFR official informed on Monday morning.

“Senior railway and district officials are at the site to supervise and coordinate the operations. Aerial search has been arranged,” the official said.

Reportedly, Choudhary, 55, who was on an official visit to Tinsukia on November 22, had paid a visit to Parshuram Kund, a pilgrimage site, with his wife on Sunday.