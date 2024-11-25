Monday, November 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Saleng asks new MLA to fulfil NPP’s promises

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Nov 24: Congress MP from Tura, Saleng A Sangma on Sunday urged newly-elected Gambegre MLA, Mehtab Chandee A Sangma to remember the promises made by the NPP during the bypoll campaign and fulfil them.
“I congratulate Madam Chandee on her win. I urge her to fulfil the promises they had made to the people. There are lots of pending issues and I believe they (NPP) will look into the matter. There are young talented people in need of employment and I hope the government delivers on whatever promises they have made,” the former three-time Gambegre MLA said.
Stating that despite the Congress not being in power, the people voted in large number for the party, he said, “I thank the people of Gambegre for their participation. I may not have been able to satisfy and fulfil all desires but I tried my best.”
Pointed out that the Congress now has gone down to zero in the Garo Hills region, he said, “This was just a bypoll and not a prediction of the future. By-elections are usually won by the ruling since people vote for them for the sake of development.
He said it was logical for the people of Gambegre to vote for Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife (Mehtab Chandee) since they are expectng to see more development in the constituency.

