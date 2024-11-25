Monday, November 25, 2024
spot_img
HealthNATIONALNews Alert

Sidhu makes U-turn, says wife underwent cancer treatment along with Ayurveda-based diet

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 25: After facing severe backlash from oncologists across the country for claiming diet can cure cancer, former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday informed that his wife underwent surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapy, along with a strict diet plan inspired by ancient Indian Ayurveda to fight cancer.

Sidhu had in a recent press conference in Amritsar, Punjab, Sidhu described his wife, Navjot Kaur’s treatment for her stage 4 breast cancer as “starving cancer by not eating dairy products and sugar”.

In the widely circulated video on social media, Sidhu said that his wife “consumed haldi (turmeric) and neem which helped cure her ‘incurable’ cancer. Following this, several oncologists, including from Tata Memorial Hospital and AIIMS, Delhi slammed Sidhu for spreading misinformation and stated that there is no scientific evidence to prove it. They also pointed out Kaur’s previous chemotherapy sessions.

“My wife’s cancer journey involved surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapy, positivity and determination to fight cancer which was facilitated by a strict diet plan inspired by ancient Indian Ayurveda, the noble prize winning research of Yoshinori Ohsumi for ‘discoveries of the mechanisms for autophagy’ and observations of eminent doctors worldwide,” Sidhu shared in a post on X.

He also shared the detailed diet plan, which included alkaline water, a concoction comprising cardamom, holy basil, (tulsi), mint, ginger, and cinnamon, intermittent fasting, a concoction of turmeric, lemon water, and neem leaves, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. It included juice of ash gourd, oranges, a concoction of either Soursop Leaves (Hanuman Phal) or Night jasmine (Harsingar), and a salad containing tomato, spinach, mushroom, carrot, onion, and more.

The diet plan also had pulses and legumes and complete avoidance of “any form of refined carbs, refined sugar, refined oils, milk products, and any kind of packed food containing preservatives; and aerated drinks”. All food cooked for Kaur was made in “cold-pressed coconut oil, mustard oil, or olive oil”.

She also consumed quinoa rotis, homemade almond milk, coconut milk, or coconut curd. In addition, Kaur followed regular exercise in the form of walking, and yoga. Doctors noted that “neem and turmeric may have potential health benefits, but there is no scientific evidence that they can cure cancer”. They urged for integrating diet as a complementary approach rather than a standalone solution.

IANS

Previous article
Amid prohibitory orders, Samajwadi MP, others booked for Sambhal violence
Next article
Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase III to complete by March: Minister
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry

New Delhi, Nov 25: India's food inflation is likely to ease while the growth outlook for the economy...
MEGHALAYA

Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase III to complete by March: Minister

Shillong, Nov 25: Meghalaya PHE Minister Marcuise Marak today informed that the government would complete the much-delayed Greater...
NATIONAL

Amid prohibitory orders, Samajwadi MP, others booked for Sambhal violence

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25:  Roads in the trouble-torn Sambhal city in Uttar Pradesh on Monday bore a...
Environment

K9 dog squad assists Assam Forest in combating wildlife crime in rhino bearing areas

Guwahati, Nov 24: Since 2011, an elite K9 Sniffer Dog Unit operated by Aaranyak has remarkably assisted the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 25: India's food inflation is likely...

Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase III to complete by March: Minister

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 25: Meghalaya PHE Minister Marcuise Marak today...

Amid prohibitory orders, Samajwadi MP, others booked for Sambhal violence

NATIONAL 0
Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25:  Roads in the trouble-torn...
Load more

Popular news

Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 25: India's food inflation is likely...

Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase III to complete by March: Minister

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 25: Meghalaya PHE Minister Marcuise Marak today...

Amid prohibitory orders, Samajwadi MP, others booked for Sambhal violence

NATIONAL 0
Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25:  Roads in the trouble-torn...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge