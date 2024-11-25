Monday, November 25, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase III to complete by March: Minister

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 25: Meghalaya PHE Minister Marcuise Marak today informed that the government would complete the much-delayed Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase III by March next year. The project has been going on for ages but now the minister is confident of completion of the project.
Stating that there is no more challenge, he said that the third enhancement of the project cost from the Ministry would take care of all the components of the project.

The minister also informed that the work for the Rs 500 crore New Shillong Township Water Supply Scheme had already started.

Regarding the demands of local contractors to allot them small work in the project, the minister said that the government was using new technologies for the project  and the local contractor do not possess these tenchologies.

Previous article
Sidhu makes U-turn, says wife underwent cancer treatment along with Ayurveda-based diet
Next article
Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry

New Delhi, Nov 25: India's food inflation is likely to ease while the growth outlook for the economy...
Health

Sidhu makes U-turn, says wife underwent cancer treatment along with Ayurveda-based diet

New Delhi, Nov 25: After facing severe backlash from oncologists across the country for claiming diet can cure...
NATIONAL

Amid prohibitory orders, Samajwadi MP, others booked for Sambhal violence

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25:  Roads in the trouble-torn Sambhal city in Uttar Pradesh on Monday bore a...
Environment

K9 dog squad assists Assam Forest in combating wildlife crime in rhino bearing areas

Guwahati, Nov 24: Since 2011, an elite K9 Sniffer Dog Unit operated by Aaranyak has remarkably assisted the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 25: India's food inflation is likely...

Sidhu makes U-turn, says wife underwent cancer treatment along with Ayurveda-based diet

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 25: After facing severe backlash from...

Amid prohibitory orders, Samajwadi MP, others booked for Sambhal violence

NATIONAL 0
Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25:  Roads in the trouble-torn...
Load more

Popular news

Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 25: India's food inflation is likely...

Sidhu makes U-turn, says wife underwent cancer treatment along with Ayurveda-based diet

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 25: After facing severe backlash from...

Amid prohibitory orders, Samajwadi MP, others booked for Sambhal violence

NATIONAL 0
Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25:  Roads in the trouble-torn...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge