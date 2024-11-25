Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase III to complete by March: Minister

Shillong, Nov 25: Meghalaya PHE Minister Marcuise Marak today informed that the government would complete the much-delayed Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase III by March next year. The project has been going on for ages but now the minister is confident of completion of the project.

Stating that there is no more challenge, he said that the third enhancement of the project cost from the Ministry would take care of all the components of the project.

The minister also informed that the work for the Rs 500 crore New Shillong Township Water Supply Scheme had already started.

Regarding the demands of local contractors to allot them small work in the project, the minister said that the government was using new technologies for the project and the local contractor do not possess these tenchologies.