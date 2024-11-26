Tuesday, November 26, 2024
How PM Modi championed Babasaheb's ideals since early days, reveals Modi Archive

New Delhi, Nov 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. While the government has planned year-long events to celebrate the anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, President Droupadi Murmu led the celebrations at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a popular social media handle on X, Modi Archive shared details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s espousal of the ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar as well as the principles enshrined in our Constitution, since his early days in public life.

Modi Archive handle wrote on X, “On the historic completion of 75 years of Constitution, here is a remarkable journey of reverence, dedication and action that began decades ago and continues to this day.”

“This journey belongs to Narendra Modi, who has devoted his public life to championing the ideals enshrined in our Constitution, working towards a stronger and more inclusive India,” it added.

It further stated, “From the early days of his public life, Narendra Modi sought to bring Babasaheb’s ideals into the heart of national consciousness.” Prime Minister has often spoken at length, from multiple forums, about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision of social justice, equality and empowerment while underlining the importance of taking forward the legacy of the principal architect of the Constitution.

Notably, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949 and it was brought into existence on January 26, 1950. The day was originally celebrated as Law Day until 2015, when Modi government decided to rechristen it as Samvidhaan Diwas (Constitution Day).

The year-long celebrations for 75th anniversary of the Constitution adoption day began on Tuesday morning, with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of Parliamentarians. The purpose of celebration is to instill the values of the Constitution among the citizens and also to honour the monumental work done by the Constituent Assembly.

IANS

