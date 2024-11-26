Tuesday, November 26, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNATIONALNews Alert

Indian telecom tower firms to spend Rs 21,000 crore in FY 2025, 2026 to boost rural networks

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 26: Independent telecom tower companies in India are likely to spend Rs 21,000 crore over fiscals 2025 and 2026 to support the telecom companies in expanding rural networks and improving service quality in urban areas, a report showed on Tuesday.

The push for better coverage and connectivity, along with rollout of 5G, had driven a Rs 23,000 crore capital expenditure (capex) over the past two fiscals as well, said the CRISIL Ratings report.

“The industry witnessed robust addition of towers in the past two fiscals to support 4G and 5G services. Now that the major rollout of 5G services is done, network capex of telcos is expected to decrease gradually,” said Anand Kulkarni, Director, CRISIL Ratings.

Nevertheless, healthy addition of towers will continue as a geographically diversified tower portfolio is critical for telcos to gain competitive coverage. “Telcos will remain focused on tower densification in underpenetrated rural areas, which had a tele density of just 59 per cent at fiscal 2024-end, compared with 134 per cent in the urban areas. Plans by some telcos to expand their 4G and 5G coverage can also drive the tower capex,” Kulkarni mentioned.

In the recent years, following the consolidation in the telecom industry, the towercos’ tenancy ratio has been on a downtrend. “Going forward, the tenancy ratio is expected to remain steady at 1.41-1.42 tenants per tower, but this would be on the back of additional tenancies coming from telcos with relatively weaker credit profiles,” the report informed.

Further, the consolidation in the telecom industry has also prompted a shift in the bargaining power in favour of the telcos. According to the report, over the past few fiscals, even as the number of towers rose, average rental realisation moderated 3-5 per cent because of discounts on renewals and demand for leaner4 towers.

Yet the outlook on the earnings of towercos remains stable, given their annuity-like cash flows on the back of long-term price contracts with telcos, cost passthrough clauses and inbuilt annual price escalations, the report noted.

IANS

Previous article
How PM Modi championed Babasaheb’s ideals since early days, reveals Modi Archive
Next article
Search operation continues to locate railway officer swept away in Arunachal river
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘When you lose, EVMs are tampered with; when you win, EVMs are fine’, SC dismisses PIL

New Delhi, Nov 26:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to...
Health

Weight loss, diabetes drugs can also protect kidneys: Study

New Delhi, Nov 26: The popular glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists known to help in weight loss as...
NATIONAL

Setback for Hemant Soren as court rejects exemption plea in ED case

Ranchi, Nov 26:  Jharkhand's Chief Minister-elect Hemant Soren faced a legal setback on Tuesday after the MP-MLA Special...
NATIONAL

Search operation continues to locate railway officer swept away in Arunachal river

Itanagar, Nov 26: Efforts to locate Suvendu Choudhary, Chief Principal Security Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR),...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘When you lose, EVMs are tampered with; when you win, EVMs are fine’, SC dismisses PIL

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 26:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

Weight loss, diabetes drugs can also protect kidneys: Study

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 26: The popular glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)...

Setback for Hemant Soren as court rejects exemption plea in ED case

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Nov 26:  Jharkhand's Chief Minister-elect Hemant Soren faced...
Load more

Popular news

‘When you lose, EVMs are tampered with; when you win, EVMs are fine’, SC dismisses PIL

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 26:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

Weight loss, diabetes drugs can also protect kidneys: Study

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 26: The popular glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)...

Setback for Hemant Soren as court rejects exemption plea in ED case

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Nov 26:  Jharkhand's Chief Minister-elect Hemant Soren faced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge